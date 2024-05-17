Seinfeld is widely considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, and Larry David was a major reason why. Not only did he co-create it with Jerry Seinfeld and serve as an executive producer, but he also wrote (and co-wrote) dozens of episodes before leaving the show at the height of its popularity. His overall contribution is incalculable, and celebrating the episodes that he penned himself is quite a fun journey.

Though Larry David's next hit show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, was made with mostly improvised dialogue, David's best episodes of Seinfeld demonstrate that he's a master of writing conventional teleplays as well. He's written so many classics that there are still some left over after pinning down the top ten. Whether they're set in Florida or New York, include only half the main cast, or revolve around the parking of a car, the funniest Seinfeld episodes written (or co-written) by Larry David uniquely showcase the sitcom's greatest strengths.

10 'The Pen' (Season 3, Episode 3)

Jason Alexander threatened to quit the show over his exclusion from "The Pen," but it's always delightful when Jerry visits his parents in Florida—even if Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is the only friend to join. Constant quibbling should be expected, of course. There are so many delightful arguments over the smallest things: cake, Rent-a-Car, a couch, etc. Elaine can't sleep because it's so hot, and the bar under the couch she chooses to sleep on wrecks her back. Jerry's parents don't even know how to work the air conditioner. The viewer can listen to this realistic mundanity for hours.

Somehow Jack Klompus (Sandy Baron) giving Jerry his special astronaut pen leads to extensive gossip and a fierce examination of when it's socially appropriate to accept a gift. Equally amusing is when Elaine takes so many muscle relaxers for her back that she gets high as a kite at a special event. Meeting a woman named Stella, Elaine repeatedly exclaims "Stella!" in reference to one of Marlon Brando's best performances. This is one of those rare gems that is so well-written that George and Kramer (Michael Richards) don't even need to be mentioned for the comedy to be top-tier.

9 'The Mango' (Season 5, Episode 1)

Insecurity knows no bounds in the season five premiere. Elaine discloses to Jerry that she faked orgasms with him all the time when they were together. George used to be the only one worried about such matters, but now Jerry is, too. So he asks for another chance; his self-consciousness is so intense. Elaine's coworker admits she fakes it sometimes, too, and even Kramer says he's faked it: "If it's enough already and I just wanna get some sleep." Hilarious. He goes on to return an inferior peach for restitution and gets banned from the store. Also, hilarious.

George's girlfriend is played by Lisa Edelstein (who would later play one of the best characters on House) and appears to enjoy risotto more than sex. George winds up having to pay for Jerry and Kramer's fruit, and some mango rejuvenates him in unexpected ways. It's common knowledge that a lot of guys (some would say most) don't really know what they're doing in the bedroom, and the comedic consequences of how they handle their ignorance are on full display here.

8 'The Race' (Season 6, Episode 10)

Jerry cheated in a race in 9th grade and got away with it. Ever since then, he has dramatically declared, "I choose not to run!" Well, Duncan Meyer, the kid who always suspected that Jerry cheated, has come back for the rematch of the century. When George and Jerry pretend to run into each other at the diner, it's great how their plan to talk about the race is forgotten as they suddenly start insulting each other and George makes up a fantasy about himself. This is one of Jerry's best episodes by a mile. Everyone from high school shows up to the race, an event they've been awaiting for the past two decades or so.

Meanwhile, Kramer's a mall Santa who gets converted to Communism by Elaine's boyfriend. In full Santa garb, Kramer unwisely explains to a child that the racing car set he wants is made in Taiwan through child labor. He goes on to tell this little boy that the "capitalist fat cats are inflating the profit margin and reducing your total number of toys." The situation escalates from there, making "The Race" a classic.

7 'The Puffy Shirt' (Season 5, Episode 2)

In "The Puffy Shirt," George has to move back in with his parents, leading to an excellent argument between him and Jerry over whose parents are weirder. But then George finds a way out: he apparently has "exquisite" hands, according to a woman he bumps into. This is not only his ticket to employment; it's his ticket out of his parents' house. He becomes so paranoid about his hands' condition that he starts wearing mitts to protect them. The story of George's predecessor is fantastic, including a great reference to "The Contest" (another Larry David-written fan favorite).

Meanwhile, Kramer's girlfriend, Leslie, is such a low-talker that no one other than Kramer can hear what she says. As a result, Jerry inadvertently agrees to wear Leslie's puffy shirt on The Today Show, and now a whole bunch of stores are stocking it with the expectation that Jerry's going to be the first pirate on national television. Even worse is that Jerry's going on the show to promote a benefit to clothe the homeless. For these reasons and more, this episode is one of the best of season five.

6 'The Raincoats' (Season 5, Episodes 18 & 19)

Jerry's parents are still visiting, and he's dying to get some alone time with his girlfriend. They're both so repressed that they wind up making out during one of the most devastating films of all time, Schindler's List. Elaine's boyfriend is a close-talker, and he's way too nice to Jerry's parents, spending so much time with them you would swear he's obsessed. In the meantime, George tries to get out of the Big Brother program but winds up taking a little boy to Paris to reunite him with his father.

Also, Kramer and Morty Seinfeld make a deal to sell some old raincoats from Morty's garage, which none other than Jack Klompus has to open. What an ordeal to get them to New York, and they're not even packed correctly. Kramer wearing Mr. Costanza's clothes is a great bit, and the ongoing feud between the Costanzas and the Seinfelds over paella night ends perfectly. This two-parter is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the show. (Fun fact: it also alludes to "The Pen"!)

5 'The Letter' (Season 3, Episode 21)

This season 3 classic may be called "The Letter," but the most memorable part is that immortal Kramer portrait. How do you describe such an ambiguous and visceral work of art? A few well-to-do art connoisseurs try their hands at it, and their extended, impassioned disagreement contains a few of the most hysterical moments in the series. A woman with a fancy blue hat calls him "an innocent orphan in the postmodern world," while the man in the bow tie beside her calls him a "miscreant who is seeking only to gratify his basest and most immediate urges." Discuss.

In the meantime, George feels socially obliged to buy a painting from Jerry's girlfriend. Also, Elaine gets publicly thrown out of a stadium for wearing an Orioles cap in the owner's box of a Yankee game, where Kramer gets struck by a foul ball. Now he can't get people's names right—a small but very effective bit. With the titular letter adding further drama, this episode easily ranks among Larry David's best solo writing efforts.

4 'The Parking Space' (Season 3, Episode 22)

Coincidentally, "The Letter" was immediately followed by "The Parking Space," an installment where even small remarks about how the 1920s and 30s were a bald paradise can make the audience laugh. George is so proud of his driving prowess that he takes too long to park and winds up fighting over a spot with another angry bald friend of Jerry's. In fact, they're both supposed to be watching a fight in Jerry's apartment. This petty parking space dispute turns into a big scene on the block.

Up in Jerry's apartment, Elaine lies to Jerry in spectacular fashion. Also, the fact that George and Mike need two non-partisan drivers to move their cars so that an ice cream truck can pass makes this parking spot duel feel like some piece of bizarre New York City mythology. Of course, Newman weighs in, too; going in front first "signals a breakdown in the social order. Chaos! It reduces us to jungle law." This episode draws a ton of laughs from one small space beside the curb, and the viewer is grateful for it.

3 'The Contest' (Season 4, Episode 11)

George's poor mother recently caught him pleasuring himself, and the grown man telling his sorry tale to his friends builds to a hilarious concept: Jerry, Kramer, George, and Elaine bet on who can go the longest without masturbating. Of course, every single character is tempted, and watching them try to maintain their self-control is extremely entertaining. All the audience needs is a shot of each character lying restless in bed to understand their struggle.

It's not always easy for someone to be master of their domain, as the characters refer to it. Every time George visits his mother at the hospital, he has to try and ignore her neighbor, and Jerry has to watch Nickelodeon to distract himself from his urges. The first person to lose the contest is pretty predictable, and there are so many other riotous details that it's no surprise that "The Contest" is widely regarded as one of the funniest Seinfeld episodes of all time.

2 'The Opposite' (Season 5, Episode 22)

The season five finale has one of the most hysterical premises of the whole series. It begins with George just staring out at the beach; who knows what's going through his mind? Well, the viewer soon finds out: he figures that every decision he's ever made has been wrong, so he orders the opposite kind of sandwich than he usually does. This leads to a tremendous revelation: in order to live a happy life, he must do the opposite of what he would instinctively do.

Presenting the greatest pickup line in sitcom history, delivered with the confidence of a man who has nothing left to lose: "My name is George. I'm unemployed, and I live with my parents." Even better is when he shouts down two obnoxious theatergoers with a quote that the writers took from a recording of acclaimed drummer Buddy Rich. Meanwhile, Kramer is going on with Regis and Kathy Lee to promote his new coffee table book. With Jerry always breaking even and Elaine as the new George, this episode is non-stop hilarity.

1 'The Parking Garage' (Season 3, Episode 6)

It's one of the most confusing places in the world: a parking garage. Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer spent the day at the mall, and now they can't find their car. The stakes are higher than simply making it home, though. There's a bit of a time crunch: Jerry has to pee, Elaine bought two goldfish that need to be transferred to a bowl as soon as possible, and George is supposed to take his temperamental parents out to dinner.

Every time someone thinks they have found the car, they wind up being wrong. It's like watching four people stranded in the desert looking for water and finding only mirages. Elaine tries to get total strangers to drive her around the complex, which isn't going to work. Another great plot point is how Kramer convinces both George and Jerry to break the law in the same exact way. Even inconsequential lines, like Kramer telling George how he got his jacket, are terrific. "The Parking Garage" uses its single setting to remarkable effect and is nothing less than a masterpiece.

