Seinfeld fans will soon be able to add Little People Figures of the four main characters to their collection. Entertainment Earth has shared images of the Seinfeld Fisher-Price Little People Collector Figure Set, which will be released in March 2023.

The four figures in the set are Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards). They are approximately 2 3/4 inches tall. Jerry's figure has him holding a microphone for when he performs his stand-up comedy. George's figure has him holding a chocolate éclair, which already has a bite taken out of it. In the 1994 episode "The Gymnast," George finds the treat in the garbage and decides to eat it. However, his new girlfriend's mother catches him taking the food from the trash. Kramer's figure has him holding a chicken leg from Kenny Rogers Roasters. In the 1996 episode "The Chicken Roaster," Kramer originally tries to get the new restaurant to shut down, due to its neon sign shining into his apartment. However, he later becomes obsessed with the chicken, and has Newman (Wayne Knight) get it for him in secret.

The package shows Jerry's apartment, with a few Easter eggs for fans of the comedy series. Near the front door, the puffy shirt that Jerry agreed to wear on The Today Show can be seen hanging on a hook. By the refrigerator, a sign from when Kramer went on strike against a bagel shop he worked at can be seen. In the 1997 episode "The Strike," Kramer went on strike after being told he would need to work on Festivus, the holiday created by George's father Frank (Jerry Stiller). On top of Jerry's stereo, the Fusilli Jerry created by Kramer can be seen. The back of the packing shows an image of the figure versions at Monk's, the restaurant that the four would frequently visit.

RELATED: 10 Best 'Seinfeld' Characters Who Only Appeared In One Episode

Seinfeld aired on NBC from 1989-1998. The series was co-created by Seinfeld and Larry David. The sitcom is considered one of the greatest television series ever made, and has continued to influence pop culture since it finished its run. The seventh season of David's other series, Curb Your Enthusiasm, focused on David and Seinfeld creating a Seinfeld reunion show. The season finale featured Seinfeld, Alexander, Louis-Dreyfus, and Richards reprising their roles in clips from the fictional special. In 2014, Seinfeld and Alexander reprised their roles for an episode of Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee web series.

The Seinfeld Fisher-Price Little People Collector Figure Set will be released in March, and is currently available to pre-order. In the meantime, check out this recent Collider interview with Louis-Dreyfus on playing Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: