Serenity now! The long wait for Seinfeld's arrival on Netflix is almost over. This week, the streamer announced that the legendary '90s sitcom would finally be available starting October 1.

The move to Netflix has been years in the making, with the deal being struck back in 2019. The streaming rights went for an undisclosed amount, but it was likely well in excess of the $150 million a year deal Hulu previously paid for the series, and believed to be more than the $500 million NBCUniversal paid for The Office and the $425 million that WarnerMedia paid for Friends. The series has been unavailable to stream since its Hulu contract expired on June 23, with Netflix declining to announce a release date until now.

The announcement was accompanied by a facetious trailer proclaiming the ten-time Emmy-winner "2021's hottest new show" before quickly adding "well, not actually new but never seen before on Netflix." Heralding the arrival of all nine seasons as "a spectacular breathtaking outrageous 180 episode premiere," the trailer doubles down on the joke, crediting the show's creators as "rising stars Larry David & Jerry Seinfeld."

"Larry and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing," joked Seinfeld, committing to the bit in a statement. "We really got carried away, I guess. I didn't realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project."

While fans anxiously await the series' arrival on Netflix, they can enjoy some of its recent forays into other media. LEGO made a splash with its recent Seinfeld set, and WaterTower Music released the first-ever soundtrack album for the series in July. And, of course, there's always Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which is streaming on Netflix now. Or, if fans are really desperate, they could simply commit to waiting, Summer of George-style, stripped to the waist and eating a block of cheese the size of a car battery. Not that there's anything wrong with that.

Seinfeld will begin streaming on Netflix October 1. Check out Netflix's announcement tweet below:

