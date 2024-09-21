Seinfeld is one of the biggest and best sitcoms of all time, and its series finale in 1998 was among the most watched ever. Created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, the NBC series became a major part of pop culture over its nine seasons, but that final episode was deemed its worst by even its most hardcore fans. In the Seinfeld finale, Jerry, George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) find themselves on trial, where all of their heinous acts from the past come back to haunt them. At the end, the foursome are sentenced to a year in prison. So what happened twelve months later? Did they ever get out? There is an answer to that question, as revealed in an episode of David's next show, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

'Seinfeld's Series Finale Ends With the Gang in Jail for Not Being Good Samaritans

For nine years, Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine were four of the most self-centered and superficial people you'd ever meet. Every episode had us laughing at their shenanigans before they'd usually get their comeuppance at the end. With that in mind, Larry David, who had left the series a few years earlier, returned to write the much-anticipated series finale of Seinfeld.

The final episode starts normally enough, before Jerry and George get the call that their pilot is finally being picked up by NBC. All four of the friends get on a plane for a celebratory trip to Paris, but an emergency causes the plane to land in a small Massachusetts town. It's there that the gang sees an overweight man getting carjacked. Rather than help him, they make fun of the guy while Kramer records it with his video camera. When the victim lets the cops know what they did, our heroes are arrested and charged with breaking the new Good Samaritan Law, which requires citizens to help others in need. After all of those they have wronged in the past are brought in to testify against them, the judge sentences the four friends to a year in prison. Audiences hated the finale, but it's the one we got.

Larry David Decided To Bring Back the 'Seinfeld' Cast for a 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Storyline

That could have been the end of Seinfeld forever, and while there has technically never been another episode, Larry David brought the show back through Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2009. In a behind-the-scenes interview with HBO for Season 7 of the series, Larry David spoke about it, saying, "I had the idea for last season, and I thought that the Seinfeld thing was just gonna be way too hard to ever get off the ground... Then this year, it was really the best idea."

Season 7 of Curb Your Enthusiasm centers on Larry trying to get his ex-wife, Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), back. To do this, his best idea involves giving in to a Seinfeld reunion episode and giving Cheryl a role. This leads to several episodes of Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus together again as versions of themselves, all leading to a few filmed Seinfeld scenes on a recreation of the famous sets for the Curb Your Enthusiasm season finale.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Has a 'Seinfeld' Scene With the Foursome Out of Prison

In the faux Seinfeld reunion scenes, the four are out of prison and back to their Manhattan lives, with Jerry still living in his apartment and the friends still going to the same diner. They might have their lives back, but they have changed drastically since we last saw them.

George Costanza, always the poor schmuck who nearly makes it in life before having it lead to disaster (like when he got engaged, only for his fiancée to die from licking toxic envelopes), finally does get married to a woman named Amanda, played by Cheryl Hines. Better yet, he gets rich from inventing the iToilet app, which will lead its users to the nearest and best public bathrooms. That's an app only someone like George could create. This being George, though, Amanda left him right before George lost his remaining millions through the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme that was all over the headlines at the time. With his life in shambles, George isn't moving back in with his parents this time but is living with Jerry. Now that Amanda has his money from the divorce, he desperately wants to get back with her. Kramer, who still lives across the hall from Jerry, doesn't have a lot to do, with him hiring a sex worker so he can use the carpool lane, just like Larry did on an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

As for Jerry and Elaine, they still bicker, with Jerry annoyed when Elaine looks at her Blackberry instead of paying attention to what he's saying. Shockingly, they've become parents, but they're not a couple. Jerry donated his sperm to Elaine so she could be a mother, resulting in a daughter. However, the girl doesn't know that Jerry is her dad, calling him uncle, until the very end when the truth is revealed. We even see scenes with the annoying Kenny Bania (Steve Hytner), Wayne Knight returning as Newman, and George's hilarious mother, Estelle (Estelle Harris). Watching it all play out on his television at home, Larry exclaims, "That ending was so much better than the one I wrote." Maybe it was, maybe it wasn't, but it took until Curb Your Enthusiasm's own series finale for David to truly rectify it all.

