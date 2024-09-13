Seinfeld is often regarded as one of the greatest comedy shows of all-time, and for good reason. Despite ostensibly being a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld gave more than enough reasons for viewers to invest in Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards) each week as they got into all sorts of wacky shenanigans. Despite a somewhat rocky start, Seinfeld became a massive hit in the 1990s, and became responsible for inspiring many other sitcoms.

Making a show that is perfect from beginning to end is not easy, and Seinfeld has been criticized for the creative direction it took in the final season. While a “bad” season of Seinfeld is still much better than a majority of other shows, there are some great episodes that show that the series was still at the height of its powers. Here are the ten best episodes from Seinfeld’s final season.

10 “The Butter Shave”

Season 9, Episode 1

“The Butter Shave” was a great example of why Kramer is one of Seinfeld’s fan favorite characters, as it features him coming up with yet another hair-brained scheme to avoid doing things in a traditional way. Despite Jerry’s insistence that he use shaving cream to remove his facial hair, Kramer decides to use butter, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

“The Butter Shave” also provided another hilarious example of how selfish George could be, as he ends up using a cane when applying to a new job. After realizing that everyone takes pity on him, George decides to make the cane a permanent part of his life so that he is given advantages that would not have been afforded to him otherwise. Seinfeld evolved over time, but George’s ability to cheat and get ahead was something that was never going to change.

9 “The Voice”

Season 9, Episode 2

“The Voice” finally saw George facing the consequences for his actions, as his short-lived attempt at trying to pretend to be handicapped results in extreme backlash from his employers. Although this was the same season in which an episode was pulled for being too offensive, the jokes in “The Voice” are never at the expense of handicapped people; rather, they are just showing how selfish people like George can use people’s empathy against them.

“The Voice” also took a look at Elaine’s love life, as it appears that her relationship with Puddy (Patrick Warburton) is actually going in her favor. Although Elaine ended up having more than a few disreputable boyfriends over the course of all nine seasons, Puddy is certainly one of the more hilarious. Warburton’s straight-faced delivery of some of the most ridiculous lines only makes the character even funnier.

8 “The Serenity Now”

Season 9, Episode 3

There may not be a better guest star in the history of Seinfeld than Jerry Stiller, whose performance as George’s idiosyncratic father Frank is responsible for some of the funniest episodes ever. After Frank discovers that his heart issues could be more serious than he had initially imagined, he begins using the phrase “Serenity Now” to start calming himself down. In the years since, “Serenity Now” has become a popular Internet meme.

Stiller brought the energetic sense of humor that Seinfeld needed, as his chemistry with Alexander was simply delightful. Although there does appear to be some genuine sense of affection between Jerry and his parents, the constant series of arguments and fights that George has with his dad seem to be the perfect representation of what it is like to be moving on from life in a dysfunctional household.

7 “The Merv Griffin Show”

Season 9, Episode 6

“The Merv Griffin Show” took a hilarious look at the romantic side of Seinfeld, as it focused on the disputes that both George and Jerry get into with their new partners. Jerry is confused, and a little unnerved, when he finds that his new girlfriend does not want him to touch any of the toys that he recovered from her attic; likewise, George gets into hot water with his new date when he accidentally runs over some pigeons with his car.

“The Merv Griffin Show” encapsulates the inconsequential nature of Seinfeld, as every character is bound to return to their status quo sooner or later. Jerry is ultimately just not a good enough judge of character to find a perfect date, and George’s serial sense of irresponsibility makes it nearly impossible for him to ever conceive of settling down for a more serious long-term relationship.

6 “The Betrayal”

Season 9, Episode 8

“The Betrayal” was an unusually structured episode of Seinfeld, as it takes place through a series of nonlinear flashbacks that explore George and Jerrys’ trip with Elaine to attend the wedding of a friend in India. Although the episodes of Seinfeld that weren't’ written by Larry David are generally considered to be far less experimental and formally inventive, “The Betrayal” was able to mix up the standard formula and pull off some surprising laughs.

“The Betrayal” also has an amusing subplot involving Kramer, who begins to fear being cursed after a friend wishes that he would “drop dead.” Kramer’s belief in superstition is one of his most defining characteristics; despite nearly having no shame and walking into any situation with no sense of embarrassment, Kramer still believes that the utterance of a mean-spirited phrase will be enough to send him to an early grave.

5 “The Apology”

Season 9, Episode 9

Jerry has done some pretty egregious things over the course of Seinfeld, but “The Apology” features George at his absolute worst after he gets into a dispute with a friend who is making progress by going to meetings for Alcoholics Anonymous. After George freaks out about an article of clothing not being returned, he is temporarily put in anger management classes as a means of dealing with his behavior.

“The Apology” features more of Elaine getting humiliated at work, as she discovers that one of her new coworkers seems to believe that she is unhygienic, despite tolerating the messy behavior of everyone else in the office. While Elaine is not always the most relatable character, anyone that has had to deal with a two-faced co-worker can empathize with the obnoxious situation that she has to put up with in “The Apology.”

4 “The Strike”

Season 9, Episode 10

Seinfeld has always snuck in some hilarious satire of capitalism, and “The Strike” shows just how strange some modern corporations work when Kramer tries to get a new job. Despite leaving his position at a bagel shop over a decade earlier, Kramer realizes that he can pick up his old job without facing any consequences.

“The Strike” was just a great episode for fans of Kramer, as he also teams up with George’s father to celebrate the fictional holiday of “Festivus.” George’s increasing agitation at the made-up celebration makes the episode even funnier, as his father seems to have a deeper and more compassionate relationship with Kramer than he does with his actual offspring. Similar to the phrasing of “Serenity Now,” the celebration of the “Festivus” event has become a popular meme in the years since Seinfeld was released on streaming.

3 “The Dealership”

Season 9, Episode 11

“The Dealership” was a great episode for the ensemble cast, as Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer were actually together when attempting to test out a new car at the dealership where Puddy works. While it is always nice to see Seinfeld introduce some guest stars who shake up the traditional format, seeing the original gang back together for another scheme felt like a throwback to the show’s humble origins.

“The Dealership” also shows Jerry’s manipulative qualities, as he tries to force Elaine and Puddy to get back together so that he can get a better deal on the new vehicle that he intends to buy. While George’s involvement inevitably makes the situation more strenuous, it is interesting to see how Jerry is willing to persuade Elaine into making decisions that stand to benefit him. It’s perhaps another example of why their relationship never worked out initially.

2 “The Frogger”

Season 9, Episode 18

“The Frogger” is actually one of the scarier episodes of Seinfeld, as much of the humor revolves around Kramer telling a story about a serial killer that gets under Jerry’s skin. While obviously fans knew by this point that nothing that Kramer was saying should ever be trusted, it is nonetheless quite amusing to see Jerry’s anxieties taking over.

“The Frogger” was another great way to show how competitive George can get, as he attempts to purchase the location that contains his high-scoring performance in a classic video game. The greatest irony about George is that he is frequently capable of putting a lot of effort into various schemes, but they all only seek to satisfy his ego and don’t benefit anyone else. The references to 1990s video games make “The Frogger” the perfect encapsulation of its time.

1 “The Finale”

Season 9, Episode 22

The series finale of Seinfeld remains one of its most divisive episodes, as fans of the show have been split on the decision to end the story with Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer sitting in jail for all the horrible things that they did throughout the course of the series. While Larry David seemed to express his regrets about the way that “The Finale” concluded in the final episode of his semi-autobiographical show Curb Your Enthusiasm, it remains an impressively bold choice that was certainly memorable.

“The Finale” includes cameos from many of the best Seinfeld guest stars, all of whom offer their testimonies regarding the central group’s behavior. Compared to the many other acclaimed comedy shows that have failed to stick the landing in recent years, the very last episode of Seinfeld feels even more ahead of its time.

