For 25 years now, the final episode of NBC’s sitcom Seinfeld has been at the center of a heated debate concerning its quality. For many fans, the Seinfeld finale is the worst possible ending for the self-proclaimed “show about nothing”. However, to the discerning viewer, it is pretty clear that the two-parter is actually one of the greatest series finales in the history of television. After all, it is hard to argue with the episode’s reasoning that Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) deserve to be punished for their horrid actions throughout the show. It is also hard to argue with the fact that such horrible people would never allow any kind of punishment to change the putrid essence of their being.

Besides this flawless logic, there is also the fact that the Seinfeld finale is a legitimately funny episode of the show, as well as one that wraps up the series perfectly by giving consequence to everything that happened throughout the previous seasons. Simply called “The Finale”, Seinfeld’s very last episode is full of callbacks to older episodes of the show. There are so many callbacks, in fact, that it can be hard to keep track of who’s who in the endless parade of people ready to point fingers at the so-called “New York Four”.

What Happens in the ‘Seinfeld’ Series Finale?

Image via NBC

The plot of “The Finale” kicks off for real when Jerry receives a phone call from NBC announcing that the network’s new president, James Kimborough (Peter Riegert), wants to sit down with him to talk about Jerry. The fake sitcom that serves as an in-universe equivalent of Seinfeld was first introduced in Season 4, when Jerry and George were able to turn their project into a pilot. Now, five years and four seasons later, it seems like NBC is finally ready to make a series order. Jerry is ecstatic with the news, and George is… well, he’s complaining, of course, but he’s also happy. Things get even better when NBC offers them a private jet to take them anywhere they want. And, so, alongside Kramer and Elaine, Jerry and George set off on a trip to Paris.

That’s when things start to go downhill. When Kramer, annoyed by the water stuck in his ear after a day on the beach, accidentally falls into the cockpit, the plane is forced to emergency land in a small town in Massachusetts. Before they can take off again, the pilots need to conduct an inspection, just to make sure that everything is alright. While they wait, Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer go out into the town of Latham to find something to eat. As they roam around the streets of the city, they see an overweight man (John Pinette) get robbed. Instead of helping the poor guy, Jerry, George, and Elaine simply stand by, cracking jokes about his weight. Meanwhile, Kramer shoots the entire incident with his camera. This lack of assistance gets the gang arrested for breaking the local Good Samaritan Law that makes it illegal not to help another person in distress.

Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer are duly prosecuted for their crime. Their defense attorney is none other than Jackie Chiles (Phil Morris), the Johnnie Cochran-like lawyer that has come to Kramer’s assistance many times throughout the series. Upon learning of Chile’s involvement in the case, D. A. Hoyt (James Rebhorn) anticipates a media circus and decides to base his accusation on character witnesses. His goal is to show that the defendants have a “history of selfishness, self-absorption, immaturity, and greed”. And, so, the town of Latham is inundated with people with whom Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer have more than a little bad blood.

Chiles tries to object to some of the witnesses. George’s mom (Estelle Harris) tries to seduce Judge Vandelay (Stanley Anderson). All to no avail. In the end, the New York Four, as the media calls them, are convicted to one year imprisonment. As they wait to be transferred to jail, Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer strike up another meaningless conversation. As a matter of fact, they strike up a conversation quite similar to the one that they had in the very first episode of the show. It is clear that the trial had no effect on them. They regret nothing and are more than ready to return to who they were before all this.

Who Are the Character Witnesses at the New York Four Trial?

Image via NBC

The most important part of the episode, however, is the trial, in which we are taken back to previous episodes of the show through the stories told by the character witnesses. The callbacks don’t start there, of course: Judge Vandelay shares his last name with Art Vandelay, the alias created by George Constanza in the series’ second episode, “The Stake Out”. This fake identity is brought back numerous times, whenever George has to pretend to be someone he’s not.

But our actual trip to the past begins when Mabel Choate (Frances Bay) takes the stand. Accompanied by a short flashback, the elderly woman remembers the day that Jerry Seinfeld attacked her on the street for a loaf of marble rye, in Season 7. Ms. Choate’s statement isn’t the only one to be accompanied by scenes from previous episodes. We also get some Season 4 images of George virtually bursting the Bubble Boy’s (Jon Hayman) bubble, and of Lola (Donna Evans) losing control of the faulty wheelchair that Kramer gave her. Another witness from Season 4, Sidra Holland (Teri Hatcher) recalls the day in which Elaine fell on her breasts to determine whether or not they were real, while Season 5’s Robin (Melanie Chartoff) remembers George pushing old women and children out of the way to escape a fire at her son’s birthday party. A security guard that arrested Jerry for public urination, in Season 3, a police officer who mistook Kramer for a pimp, in Season 7, and the unforgettable Soup Nazi (Larry Thomas) also testify. The latter was driven out of business by Elaine, in Season 7, after banishing her from his restaurant for a year.

But then there are the flashback-less character witnesses. Though the show offers us many context clues, it can be hard to pinpoint where exactly they appeared in the series and what was their role. Let’s break them down, shall we? Marla Penny (Jane Leeves), also known as “The Virgin” is one of Jerry’s many ex-girlfriends. She broke up with him in Season 4 after finding out that her boyfriend and his friends were having a contest on who could go longer without masturbating. One of Kramer’s exes, Leslie (Wendel Meldrum), “The Low Talker”, was heartbroken when Jerry agreed to wear a puffy shirt of her design on TV and then made fun of it. One of Elaine’s exes accuses her of purposefully showing off her nipple on a Christmas card, an incident that took place in Season 4’s “The Pick”.

Image via NBC

But former lovers aren’t the only ones the prosecution on the New York Four trial is interested in. Figures of authority, shopkeepers, and former employers are also in line to take the stand. Dr. Wexler (Victor Raider-Wexler) witnessed George all but celebrating his fianceé’s death in Season 7’s “The Invitations”. Costanza is also accused of being a communist by his former boss at the Knicks, a reference to the events of Season 6’s “The Race”, in which George starts dating a girl he met through the Daily Worker’s personal ads. From Season 3’s “The Library” comes a library cop that accuses Jerry of never returning a copy of Tropic of Cancer. A bodega owner from Season 8’s “The Little Jerry” points out Jerry and Kramer as members of a cock fighting ring, and a drugstore employee attempts to make Elaine look bad by revealing that she bought an entire box of birth control sponges in Season 7’s “The Sponge”.

Last, but definitely not least, there are Mr. Pitt (Ian Abercrombie) and Babu Bhatt (Brian George). The former used to be Elaine’s boss up until the day in which he added her to his will, in Season 6’s “The Diplomat’s Club”. After that, a series of coincidences made him convinced that she was trying to kill him. The final straw was when he woke up to find Elaine walking towards him with a pillow in her hands. Once again, it was all a coincidence: she was merely trying to make him more comfortable. As for Babu, Jerry convinced him to turn his fusion cuisine restaurant into a Pakistani joint in Season 3’s “The Cafe”. This decision eventually made him go bankrupt. Later, in Season 4’s “The Visa”, a mail mix-up gets Babu deported back to Pakistan. It turns out that Jerry got his visa renewal by mistake and failed to give it back.

Who Else Appears in ‘Seinfeld’s Finale?

Phew, that was quite a list! And, you know what? Those aren’t even all the callback characters that appear in Seinfeld’s final episode. The people that attend the trial are just as important as the witnesses. However, some are more important than others. Among the many friends, family members, lovers, and acquaintances that travel to Latham to watch the trial in person there are some who are worthy of note. George and Jerry’s parents are there, of course, and so is Jerry’s annoying Uncle Leo (Len Lesser). Elaine’s boss, J. Peterman (John O’Hurley), is seen playing pool with Kramer’s friend Mickey (Danny Woodburn). As for Elaine’s on-and-off boyfriend, Puddy (Patrick Warburton), well… he’s just okay with not waiting for her to get out of jail. Susan’s (Heidi Swedberg) parents are also there, and her father (Warren Frost) is seen buying a gun, convinced that he is by Dr. Wexler’s statement that George murdered his daughter.

And then, of course, there’s Newman (Wayne Knight), Jerry’s longtime nemesis that wouldn’t miss this trial for the world. Early in the episode, he tries to convince Jerry to take him to Paris with him, using a sick French cousin that may or may not exist as an excuse. Jerry refuses, and Newman states that he will one day witness his downfall. And so he does, with his mouth chock-full of popcorn. He even chokes a bit on it, but, hey, at least he’s not in prison.