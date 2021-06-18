Seinfeld will not be immediately heading to Netflix after leaving Hulu this month. Starting June 23, the groundbreaking sitcom will be unavailable to stream for an indefinite amount of time. Reports believe that Seinfeld won’t arrive on Netflix until September at the earliest. Netflix has yet to officially comment on the reasoning behind the delay.

Netflix announced that it acquired the exclusive streaming rights for Seinfeld more than two years ago, as Collider reported. Landing a behemoth of a show as popular, culturally pervasive, and influential as Seinfeld is a huge deal for any streaming service. Hulu paid more than $180 million dollars for its exclusive rights to the sitcom in 2015. It seemed to be only a matter of time before Netflix took its turn hosting the show about nothing. Early reports claimed the streaming giant was spending more than half a billion dollars for the deal and was interested in upgrading it to 4K quality. Especially in the wake of losing the rights to both The Office and Friends, Seinfeld is a massive get for Netflix.

There is likely a method behind the madness of Netflix depriving Seinfeld fans of rewatching their favorite episodes for the one-hundredth time. A streaming hiatus will certainly build demand for the three-decade-old show, as well as give Netflix time to implement a marketing strategy for the show’s arrival. Whether that means Netflix pairs the sitcom’s release with new related content — perhaps a new stand-up special from Jerry Seinfeld or the surprise return of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — or simply building hype through social media, the answer remains to be seen.

One thing Seinfeld fans can hold onto is that the show will be back at some point hopefully in the near future. Until then, serenity now.

