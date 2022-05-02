Seinfeld fans now have a look into the multiverse and can see what the show would have been like if Seth Rogen played the Jerry Seinfeld character, as the Netflix Is A Joke YouTube Channel has released a new clip from Rogen's table read of Seinfeld episodes.

The clip is from the 1994 episode "The Hamptons", which was written by Peter Mehlman and Carol Leifer. In the episode, Jerry, George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Kramer go to the Hamptons and stay with a married couple to see their new baby. The table read clip begins with Jerry's girlfriend Rachel walking in on a naked George (read by Aziz Ansari) while he is changing out of his swimsuit. George then tells Jerry (read by Rogen) that after swimming in cold water, he worries that there may have been "shrinkage" and that Rachel did not get an accurate view of him.

George is also worried that Rachel will describe what she saw to his girlfriend Jane, who also came with them on the trip. While the two debate about if women know about "shrinkage", they decide to ask Elaine (read by Kathryn Hahn). Elaine at first thinks they are asking about laundry, but is then surprised to learn that "shrinkage" happens. The clip also features narration by John O'Hurley, who played Elaine's boss J. Peterman in the series.

The Seinfeld table read also featured Natasha Leggero, Brendan Scannell, Moshe Kasher, and Jack Black. "The Hamptons" was one of three Seinfeld episodes read. Another was the 1994 episode "The Marine Biologist" written by Ron Hague and Charlie Rubin. The episode included George's monologue about pretending to be a marine biologist and saving a beached whale by pulling a golf ball out of its blowhole, which Kramer had earlier had hit into the ocean. The other episode from the table read was the 1992 episode "The Contest", written by series co-creator Larry David. The episode is considered by many to be the series' best, and went on to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

The table read was performed at The Orpheum Theatre. It was done on behalf of Hilarity for Charity. The charity cares for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, as well as brain health research and education. All proceeds from the performance went to Hilarity for Charity.

The three Seinfeld episodes performed, as well as the whole series, are currently available to stream on Netflix. Check out the clip from "The Hamptons" episode below:

