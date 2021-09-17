Today, Netflix has released an official trailer for the top-rated NBC drama Seinfeld, hitting the streamer with a "180 episode premiere" on October 1. The trailer amusingly states the series as "this fall's hottest new show," though Seinfeld originally aired from July 5, 1989 to May 14, 1998, spanning nine seasons and winning a whopping ten primetime Emmy Awards.

Seinfeld’s move to Netflix has been long-awaited, however, as the streaming platform bought the sitcom's streaming rights for $500 million all the way back in 2019, and after Netflix losing binge-worthy sitcoms The Office and Friends. Seinfeld was also available on Hulu for a time, but is now removed since its contract expired in June, leaving Netflix as its permanent home for the next five years. The classic sitcom will still be aired on Viacom networks such as Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Here's When 'Seinfeld' Is Officially Coming to Netflix

Seinfeld is an iconic American sitcom series starring Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself and is primarily set in an apartment building in Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City. The show focuses on Seinfeld, and his personal life with three of his friends, George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander, former girlfriend, Elaine Benes played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus; and neighbor Cosmo Kramer played by Michael Richards. The sitcom gained immense popularity after its inception, often being referred to as a binge-worthy "show about nothing" and focusing on the minutiae of daily life. Seinfeld is co-created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld.

Though the official move to Netflix is still a couple of weeks away, the new trailer sure gives binge-watching fans plenty to be excited about. Netflix will be airing all nine seasons and 180 episodes of Seinfeld beginning October 1, so be sure to check it out! You can watch the official trailer below:

KEEP READING: 'Seinfeld': 5 Essential George Episodes That Prove He’s the Worst of the Worst

Share Share Tweet Email

How to Watch ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’: Where to Stream the New Biographical Drama Movie Religion meets showbiz with Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield. Here’s how you can watch the upcoming biopic.

Read Next