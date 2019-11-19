Exclusive: See How the Music of Netflix’s ‘Seis Manos’ Came to Life with Composer Carl Thiel

0

If you haven’t yet watched Seis Manos, the most original anime series to arrive in quite some time, you should definitely remedy that ASAP. All eight episodes of the first season are available to stream on Netflix now, hopefully with more awesome animated adventures yet to come. The story, set in Mexico, centers on three orphans who are trained in Chinese martial arts. When their mentor is killed, they join forces with an American operative and a Mexican police officer to avenge his murder. And while the action-packed animation and fight sequences delivery plenty of visual punch, it’s the music of the series that hypes everything up to a whole new level.

On that note, we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music of Seis Manos, courtesy of composer, Carl Thiel (Alita: Battle Angel). Thiel walks fans through the international team of musical talent assembled to create the series’ sound, plus a reveal of the various inspirations–from grindhouse cinema, to Mexican and Chinese culture, to magical elements–that went into composing the singular score. Currently, Thiel has a Hollywood Music in Media Awards nomination for his work on Seis Manos in the category: Main Title Theme – TV Show/Limited Series. Fingers crossed for a win, because this work definitely deserves it.

Check out our exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the music of Seis Manos with composer, Carl Thiel below: