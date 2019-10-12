‘Seis Manos’ Review: A Brutal Display of Martial Arts & MexicAnime | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

0

On this episode, Dave Trumbore reviews Seis Manos, the new anime series on Netflix that comes from Powerhouse Animation and co-creators Brad Graeber and Álvaro Rodríguez. It combines Mexican mythology, 70s kung fu flicks, and the grindhouse stylings of Robert Rodriguez. This one isn’t for the faint of heart, but it is for fans of MexicAnime. Be sure to add it to your watch list today!

