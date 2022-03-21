Female-led Dark Ages set British comedy, Seize Them!, has released its cast list. The movie just recently started principal photography in London and will take over six weeks to shoot in Kent and Wales.

Set in a Welsh backdrop, Seize Them! is a historical comedy that follows the egotistical Queen Dagan after losing her throne via a massive revolution led by the charismatic rebel known as Humble Joan. The queen finds herself a fugitive in her own country, and through danger, hardship, and hopefully some serious self-reflection on what it means to be a queen of a country, she must work to win back her throne. Queen Dagan is not alone in her endeavor, however, and with the help of an astute servant, Shulmay, who knows many secrets, and Bobik, who dreams of a better life that doesn't involve shoveling shit, she must scheme and fight to get back to her rightful place.

The movie is expected to feature the acting talents of BAFTA winner Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) as Queen Dagan, Lolly Adefope (Ghosts, Shrill) as Shulmay, Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) as Humble Joan, Nick Frost (The World's End, Paul) as Bobik, and Jessica Hynes (W1A) in an as of yet undisclosed role.

Director for the project will be Curtis Vowell, known for Baby Done and Fantail. Black Books and Gnomeo and Juliet comedy writer, Andy Riley, is expected to serve as the film's screenwriter. Wiley will also be an executive producer alongside Nigel Green, Jack Webb, Sophie Meyer, and Paul Grindey. Damian Jones and Matthew James Wilkinson will serve as producers. Entertainment Film Distributors is financing Seize Them! and is over the U.K. and Ireland release of the film.

Jones had this to say about the casting and production of the film:

"We are very excited to be working with the funniest young actresses around today in Aimee, Lolly and Nicola as well as the epic Nick Frost and Jess Hynes. Backed by one of the best distributors in the U.K. in Nigel Green and EFD we feel privileged to be bringing this project to the big screen."

Frost also chimed in with comments regarding the film, stating:

"The chance to shoot in Wales, the land of my fathers, with Aimee and Lolly saying the terrific words, out loud, that Andy Riley has written, was a sweet temptation I found hard to resist."

Of course, there are no details regarding a release date yet, but hopefully, this historical comedy will take its place as a fan favorite with such an A-list comedic lineup.

