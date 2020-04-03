‘Selah and the Spades’ Trailer Teases a Tense Boarding School Drama

Amazon Studios has released the trailer for Selah and the Spades. The film takes place in an elite Pennsylvania boarding school, and follows the twisted relationship between Selah Summers (Lovie Simone), the leader of the most dominant social clique, and her new protégée, Paloma (Celeste O’Connor). The film explores the balance between Selah’s intoxicating power and her acute fear of losing that power.

This could be a really interesting movie, and it may end up getting more attention than it normally would as people look for new options on streaming. Hopefully, this will be a sleeper hit for its young cast and the feature debut of writer/director Tayarisha Poe.

Check out the trailer below. Selah and the Spades arrives on Prime Video on April 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Selah and the Spades: