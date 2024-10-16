HBO Max has a vast repertoire of movies and shows that people love and cherish. This streamer has done a lot to overcome the competition, and gain subscribers. It all began when Max added the entire Harry Potter movie franchise and a huge list of old Cartoon Network shows, like Scooby-Doo or Ben 10, for example. Because of that, people began to subscribe more and more. But one of the shows compelled users to begin having HBO Max, and that is most definitely Selena + Chef.

This reality cooking show has quickly become one of the most viewed on the streamer, mostly thanks to Selena Gomez's fantastic job as a host. Alongside many guests, like Gordon Ramsay or Taylor Swift, this host has made it possible for users to fall in love with this cooking series, which has a total of four seasons. Gomez, with her charming and adorable self, has ensured the success of this show.

Selena + Chef (2020) Release Date August 12, 2020 Main Genre Reality Seasons 4 Creator(s) Selena Gomez

10 Selena + Kwame Onwuachi

Season 3, Episode 1

People who enjoy cooking in their lives must know who Kwame Onwuachi is. He was a contestant on Top Chef in 2015, and he was nominated as "Rising Star Chef of the Year" in 2019 by the James Beard Foundation. Now, he lives in New York, and he is an author and a restaurateur. He joined Gomez in Episode 10, Season 3, "Selena + Kwame Onwuachi."

Here, Gomez is introduced to Nigerian food by Onwuachi. He showed her how to make traditional Nigerian food, for a common Nigerian Sunday supper, and it was very entertaining to look at. The interactions between the two are carefree and friendly, showing the viewers how kind-hearted and relatable the host is, as she makes mistakes that many of the viewers would actually do in real life. This episode was a fantastic watch, even if it's not the best, because the recipe did not seem as delicious as the rest.

9 Selena + Ludo Lefevbre

Season 1, Episode 1

Ludo Lefebvre is someone that many chefs acknowledge and respect in the cooking field. Originally French, Lefebvre owns various restaurants in Los Angeles, and he is a famous restaurateur. He is known for his wonderful and efficient cooking, and his star-studded "LudoBites" has shared his love for cooking by promoting pop-up restaurants across the United States from 2007 to 2012. Something about this chef is that his food looks phenomenal every time he cooks it!

In episode 1, season 1, "Selena + Ludo Lefevbre," he teaches the host how to make a French omelet with cheese. This is the first time Gomez is back in her new kitchen and clearly gives a nostalgic feeling to viewers. This show began during the COVID-19 pandemic, a way for Gomez to stay closer to her fans. And it worked brilliantly, as viewers feel like they are watching their own friend cook alongside them.

8 Selena + Rachael Ray

Season 4, Episode 4

The cook in this episode is the phenomenal Rachael Ray. Everywhere you go, there are magazines of recipes that she wrote. She is also known as a businesswoman and an author, as she wrote various recipe books for viewers to cook with her advice and tricks.

In Episode 4, Season 4, "Selena + Rachael Ray," the host is helped by Ray to make a date night dinner for her grandparents, affectionately named "Nana" and "Papa." The recipe for this episode is beer-battered fish and elote salad, which they end up adoring...and it seemed so delicious to look at. They have various comedic moments, as they end up making viewers laugh alongside them, showcasing the duo's brilliant complicity during this episode. Such a great watch, because Ray and Gomez seem like they have been friends forever, and it gave a sense of comfort.

7 Selena + Marcus Samuelsson

Season 2, Episode 4

Marcus Samuelsson is someone that you have probably seen in various cooking shows, or been to his restaurant previously. He currently owns a restaurant in Harlem, New York, named Red Rooster, and it has brilliant reviews from customers and critics alike. Furthermore, as mentioned previously, he has been on cooking shows as a guest judge.

In Episode 4, Season 2, "Selena + Marcus Samuelsson," the host makes a great and likable salmon dish. The duo had a great time, with various bantering jokes, their interactions being wholesome and loved by the viewers. The host also makes the chef meet her grandparents, which makes it feel like they are welcoming the viewer his own world. This episode was truly fantastic, and the recipe itself looked delicious.

6 Selena + Gordon Ramsay

Season 4, Episode 10

Ramsay is one of the most famous and talented chefs that the world has ever known. He has made himself recognized by the public by participating in cooking shows like Masterchef. He has various chains of restaurants across the globe, and came in Episode 10, Season 4, "Selena + Gordon Ramsay," to help the host make an efficient 4-course meal.

In this episode, Gomez tries to make butter-basted steak, smashed potatoes, pan-seared scallops, and chimichurri. At first, the host seemed to be trying to keep up with the famous chef's pace, but in the end, Gomez made sure that the meal menu she prepared satisfied his requirements. This featured fun interactions between the two, as the viewers see Gomez confused at first by Ramsey's speed while cooking as she tries to follow the directions of the famous chef. Truly worth watching.

5 Selena + Aarti Sequeira: Friendsgiving

Season 2, Episode 10

What's better than cooking alongside friends to celebrate the famous Friendsgiving Day? Gomez knows a thing or two about that, as she cooks alongside Aarti Sequeira in this episode. Sequeira is an Indian cook, well-known internationally because she was the winner of the Food Network's The Next Food Network Star. Since then, she earned the ability to premiere her own cooking show on the channel, named Aarti Party. This chef seems like the person that would love cooking alongside viewers and ensuring their food is fantastic.

In Episode 10, Season 2, "Selena + Aarti Sequeira: Friendsgiving," the host invites her friends to her kitchen for a Friendsgiving Day celebration as they try to cook tandoori butter turkey breast, helped virtually by the chef. The hilarious interactions between the host, her friends, and the chef ensure this episode is deserving of a mention. It's an awesome watch, and the recipe looks delicious!

4 Selena + Aaron Sanchez

Season 3, Episode 3

Aaron Sanchez is a celebrity chef, as he is Mexican but raised in America. He has made himself known by being a judge on cooking shows such as Masterchef Junior. Furthermore, he has created a non-profit program to ensure the lives of young Latino kids are made easier through his food, which is named Aaron Sanchez Impact Fund. This chef has phenomenal food that it's truly mouth-watering to look at.

In Episode 3, Season 3, "Selena + Aaron Sanchez," the host is taught by Sanchez to cook a seafood soirée, and it actually comes out pretty well, as it looks delicious. The interactions between the two are fantastic and well done. This episode is a must-watch if you love fish food!

3 Selena + Tanya Holland

Season 1, Episode 8

Tanya Holland is a celebrity cook from the Bay Area, specifically in Oakland, California, where her own restaurant, named Brown Sugar Kitchen, was built. Born in Connecticut, the cook has made herself known as a lover of soul food, competing on the 15th season of the famous BravoTV channel cooking show Top Chef. She also published various cookbooks for her viewers to use. This chef seems to be loving what she does, as Gomez and her have great interactions.

In Episode 8, Season 1, "Selena + Tanya Holland," Holland helps the host prepare buttermilk fried chicken. She makes sure that Gomez does a great job of nailing this recipe to her expectations. The duo have great complicity and share hilarious moments that ensure that this episode is an exceptional watch.

2 Selena + Paola Velez

Season 4, Episode 9

Paola Velez is a pastry chef that always helps and advocates for important issues. That is seen by her co-founding an organization named Bakers Against Racism. Furthermore, her most recent shop is a donut one, founded in 2020, as it was named Dona Dona. She has worked for various famous American restaurants, such as Maydan in Washington, Iron Gate, and many others.

In Episode 9, Season 4, "Selena + Paola Velez," the duo prepares a sweet menu of pastries, specifically a chocolate cookie icebox cake, and beef empanadas. Even if baking for the first time, Gomez is perfect and makes a fantastic savory dish. This episode is fantastic and deserves this spot in the ranking because there is something so special about these sweets that make even the viewer want to cook them alongside the duo.

1 Selena + NickDiGiovanni

Season 4, Episode 5

Nick DiGiovanni has made himself well-known as a YouTuber first, and then proceeded to become a chef. He is known for making very special and creative dishes. He has also written a book, named Knife Drops: Creative Recipes Anyone can Cook. This chef is something so phenomenal, something that people haven't seen before, so his dishes are truly creative, as stated beforehand, and out of this world.

In Episode 5, Season 4, "Selena + Nick DiGiovanni," the chef makes even the host surprised by how creative the dish is. The duo make a homemade pesto pasta that is served in an 80-pound Parmigiano Reggiano crust. It is truly brilliant and fantastic to watch, as the result leaves the viewers surprised...and quite famished. This episode the best mostly because the recipe seemed truly fantastic and easy to make.

Selena + Chef is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

