Selena Gomez is getting back in the kitchen to learn from the best chefs in the world in the new trailer for Season 4 of her hit cooking show Selena + Chef. This time around, she'll be whipping up tasty dishes from her idyllic Malibu beach house, all while enjoying the summer with her friends and family. However, after three seasons of only working with her celebrity guest chefs virtually, Gomez will get a surprise visit from one of her guests, television superstar chef Gordon Ramsay, for in-person lessons. The new season begins on August 18 with three new episodes on HBO Max.

The trailer shows Gomez gathering her loved ones for a trip to the beach where she'll work alongside a new slate of chefs, and go a little farther out of her comfort zone, to make new, summery dishes. Her cooking skills will really be put to the test as the chefs push her to try making fancier dishes with more difficult techniques. From pesto pasta inside a cheese wheel to a beautiful torched desert, she'll have her work cut out for her in Season 4. Although she's come along way, the footage shows Gomez is still prone to mistakes. Matty Matheson gives her some sage wisdom though - "Imperfection is perfection, you know?" The trailer ends with a big surprise as Ramsay shows up at her door, bringing his profanity with him. It's all hugs and wholesomeness with him though as he prepares to teach Gomez.

Selena + Chef debuted back in 2020 amid the pandemic and immediately became a bright spot of wholesome television. Like many people at home, Gomez used the opportunity of being stuck indoors to learn how to cook, getting the best celebrity chefs around the industry to help her. Aside from being a relatable spin on the cook-along format where the chef is about as inexperienced as those at home, it was also a force for good with each celebrity chef highlighting a charity of their choice. Across 26 separate non-profits, the series has garnered $400,000 in donations. Over its run, the series has also garnered multiple accolades including two MTV Movie & TV Awards, a Critics Choice Real TV Award, and a Taste Award.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: Something is Wrong With The Dreaming in New Clip for Netflix's 'The Sandman' [Exclusive]

Joining Ramsay and Matheson in Season 4 will be Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna, and Rachael Ray. They'll each bring their own unique cooking styles, and their charity of choice, to the table throughout the ten-episode season.

Aside from starring, Gomez executive produces for July Moon productions. She comes into the series fresh off of trying to solve the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) in Season 2 of Hulu's hit show Only Murders in the Building. Joining her are executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for The Intellectual Property Corporation, showrunner Leah Hariton, and Melissa Stokes.

Selena + Chef kicks off Season 4 on HBO Max with three episodes on August 18 followed by three more on August 25 and four on September 1. Check out the trailer below.