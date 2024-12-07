Selena Gomez started her culinary education in 2020 on her new series for HBO Max, Selena + Chef. Gomez invites chefs to visit her home kitchen to teach her their signature recipes and upgrade her skills in the kitchen. Though it is often alarming to witness Selena's efforts at chopping and slicing go almost awry, her increased comfort preparing the dishes over time adds a rewarding aspect to the series.

Selena + Chef took a festive turn in Season 5, inviting four chefs to teach Gomez their favorite recipes for the holiday season. The Selena + Chef: Home For the Holidays episodes have plenty of great tips on how to prepare for several holiday scenarios, from a tree-trimming buffet, to Christmas feasts, and New Year's brunch. Joined by chefs Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon, Claudette Zepeda, and Eric Adjepong, Gomez learns everything she needs to feed her friends and family throughout the holiday season.

From a spread for an evening spent decorating, to a festive Christmas dinner, or cheery holiday brunch, Selena + Chef has you covered. One of the great things about the series is how the professionals walk the novice chef through preparing the meal. It is a great instructional guide for anyone interested in attempting these culinary challenges for themselves. For those interested in taking a crack at these holiday recipes, here are the 10 best from Selena + Chef: Home For the Holidays.

10 Chocolate Candy Cane Bark

S5 EP01 - Chef Alex Guarnaschelli

The great thing about this recipe is its versatility. Chef Guarnaschelli put a spin on a classic almond bark to pair chocolate and candy canes for a festive twist. Choose your favorite chocolate, nuts, or holiday candies and mix and match to your heart's content with this easy recipe. Once you've mastered the basics, it's easy to experiment and make your own holiday-themed treat. Another great thing about making candy cane bark is the recipe is simple enough that you can involve the kids, with supervision. Throw on a classic holiday film like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and get the family together to assemble this tasty holiday treat!

Candy Cane Bark Ingredients:

1 pound dark chocolate, broken or chopped

4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate

8 ounces lightly crushed candy canes

9 Ricotta Cavatelli With Spicy Lobster Tomato Sauce

S5 EP 02 - Chef Michael Symon

This intermediate level recipe was introduced by Chef Symon on Selena + Chef as one of several fish dishes that Italian Americans prepare in a tradition known as the "Feast of the Seven Fishes." And if you want to simplify the dish by skipping the steps where you are asked to make your own pasta, and instead, substitute those easy dry good noodles we all know and love... there is no judgment here. Because the star of this dish is absolutely going to be the sauce. Another step can be simplified if you want to substitute some thawed lobster tails or crab rather than dealing with the live crawlers. There is no shame in that game either. The pomodoro lobster sauce creates a hearty dish of pasta that will work well for any dinner hosted throughout the holidays.

Pomodoro Sauce Ingredients:

1/2 cup of olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 small onions finely diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

Kosher salt & finely ground pepper

1/2 tsp - 1 tsp of chile flakes (to taste)

2 28 ounce cans of whole peeled tomatoes

Small bundle of fresh oregano

Small bundle of fresh thyme

4 tbs unsalted butter (1/2 stick), softened

Whole basil leaves, to garnish

Parmesan, for grating

8 Roasted Ham With Salsa Macha

S5 EP 03 - Chef Claudette Zepeda

For this intermediate recipe, remember the first step is to pre-heat the oven! And then the focus goes to the salsa macha, which is what elevates this gorgeous roasted ham dish. The roasted ham with salsa macha was the centerpiece of the Mexican holiday feast chef Zepeda helped Gomez put together. There are some dishes on the list where it's easy to cut some corners if you want to simplify the dish, but the salsa macha is not that. Put on your favorite Netflix holiday movie, like Our Little Secret, while things get spicy in the kitchen.

Salsa Macha Ingredients:

4 cups grapeseed oil

4 chiles de árbol, stemmed

8 ancho chiles, stemmed and seeded

1/2 medium onion, diced

6 garlic cloves sliced thin

1/2 cup raw Spanish peanuts

2 cups honey

Kosher salt

7 Smoked Bistecca Alla Fiorentina

S5 EP 02 - Chef Michael Symon

This easy recipe is for the chef in your life that lives to use a charcoal grill. Chef Symon paired this smoky steak with the spicy lobster cavatelli for a surf and turf Christmas Eve dinner. He seemed like the kind of guy who wouldn't mind turning on a holiday classic like Die Hard for a little Christmas cheer. Whether you are comfortable using a smoker or not, this steak rub and pan sauce recipe will serve you well this festive season.

Steak Ingredients:

2 tbs rosemary, chopped & 1 bunch for brushing

1 tbs Aleppo pepper

1 tbs brown sugar

1 tbs garlic powder

Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper

Two 2 1/2 lbs prime dry-aged porterhouse steaks

Extra virgin olive oil

Pan Sauce Ingredients:

5 tbs unsalted butter, chilled

12 sprigs thyme

4 cloves garlic, smashed

2 tbs aged balsamic vinegar

6 Black Pepper Roast Beef & Gravy

S5 EP01 - Chef Alex Guarnaschelli