Four chefs are joining Selena Gomez in the kitchen to create a range of festive dishes this holiday season. In Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, a four-episode holiday special, all the charm of the regular series is present. Selena's ingenué energy provides the audience with an entry-level perspective on the occasionally complex recipes that she tackles. Learn alongside the singer, songwriter, and actress as she prepares a variety of savory and sweet dishes to impress your guests this winter.

This holiday special is one of two projects The Food Network has scheduled with the multi-hyphenate star. Once we ring in the New Year, Selena will be taking herself out of her home kitchen and into the restaurants of some of the best chefs across the country, in a new series where she will try to take on their most popular dishes. While it is unclear if Selena + Chef will continue now that this new venture is on the horizon, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays will certainly inspire festive gatherings this December. Treat your guests to a smorgasbord of new recipes that you'll pick up from watching the culinary experts as they guide Selena through each course. Or, put the series on in the background to keep guests chatting while you are busy in the kitchen.

Meet the Guest Chefs in Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

In each episode, Selena invites a new culinary expert to prepare a set of dishes for a particular holiday event. Iron Chef winner, author, and The Food Network darling, Alex Guarnaschelli will cook up a feast. Her Italian mama vibes offer Selena confidence in the kitchen as the two prepare a buffet for a tree trimming party, including homemade mozzarella sticks, roast beef, "Chantilly" mashed potatoes, and peppermint bark.

Restaurateur, Iron Chef winner, and The Chew co-host Michael Symon will show Selena how to cook up an amazing surf and turf menu inspired by the Italian-American tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Together they will prepare a smoked bistecca alla fiorentina, a ricotta cavatelli with spicy lobster sauce, and an escarole salad with anchovy vinaigrette.

It's a Latin American Christmas when chef and philanthropist Claudette Zepeda comes to the kitchen. Claudette teaches Selena cooking tips from her background working with traditional and modern Mexican cuisine. Together they will make chile colorado tamales, a salsa macha roasted ham, arroz poblano, a modern Christmas salad, and cinnamon sugar buñuelos.

And finally, Top Chef: All Stars competitor and host of Alex vs. America on The Food Network, chef Eric Adjepong will join Selena and teach her to prepare a New Year's Brunch. The dishes they will tackle together include shrimp and banana grits, scallop benedict, kusshi oysters, and malva pudding.

Episode Guest Chef Event Recipes 1 Alex Guarnaschelli Tree Trimming Party Roast Beef, "Chantilly" Mashed Potatoes, & Peppermint Bark 2 Michael Symon Christmas Eve "Surf & Turf" Smoked Bistecca Alla Fiorentina, Spicy Lobster Sauce Ricotta Cavatelli, & Anchovy Vinaigrette Escarole Salad 3 Claudette Zepeda Latin Christmas Chile Colorado Tamales, Salsa Macha Roasted Ham, Arroz Poblano, Christmas Salad, & Cinnamon Sugar Buñuelos 4 Eric Adjepong New Year's Brunch Shrimp and Banana Grits, Scallop Benedict, Kusshi Oysters with Champagne Mignonette & Malva Pudding

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays Is a Feast For The Eyes and Guests

The series is a relaxing viewing experience with impressive visual appeal. Selena's occasional newbie anxieties in the kitchen provide some low-stakes drama, but her self-effacing humor and professionalism lend a charming quality to even these minimally stressful moments. The series is not nearly as high-stakes and chaotic as the competition shows Selena's guest chefs from The Food Network are known for. However, if high-energy and sweet treats are more the holiday vibe this winter, check out Netflix's own The Big Nailed It! Baking Challenge for more entertainment inspiration.

The gorgeous meals that Selena and her guest chef produce each episode are complimented by the cheery holiday decor thoughtfully displayed throughout the crisp white aesthetic of Selena's brick and marble kitchen. The series also features Selena's line of matching cookware from Our Place, which lends a satisfying cohesiveness to the visual feast. And the occasional guest appearances from Selena's family and friends contribute to the overall cozy vibe. Watch Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays as a relaxing inspiration for your own hosting and culinary efforts. Or, entertain your guests by playing the series quietly in the background for moments when the party chatter lulls. Either way, the series is sure to contribute to the festive atmosphere this holiday season.

The final episode of Selena + Chef: Home For The Holidays will air on The Food Network on December 21. Previous episodes and past seasons of Selena + Chef are available to stream on Max.

