This is not a drill! Selena Gomez is back on the music scene, and she's about to let us in on her fairy tale romance with producer Benny Blanco through their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First. The couple had already hinted at working on music together in January, after the producer responded to a TikTok comment from a fan, begging him to craft some new tunes for the pop singer. In the video he posted on social media, Gomez was seen recording something in a home studio, which we now know was their latest album. The project announced this past Thursday features a total of 14 tracks, including the lead single "Scared of Loving You".

The song dropped on streaming platforms and on YouTube at the same time that the duo broke the news about the album. Although the single is barely two minutes long, it offers a sneak peek at the soothing sound we can expect from I Said I Love You First. Fans will also be surprised to know that, in addition to Blanco, the track was also produced by Grammy-winner FINNEAS (aka Billie Eillish's big brother and frequent collaborator).

In a post that the "Good for You" singer shared on social media, she revealed the cover art for the upcoming album, which features Gomez and her fiancé snuggling in bed through a keyhole view. This interesting choice for the album's packaging is a further indicator that the music will offer a more intimate look at their love story. Given the artist's discography, which blends emotional ballads like "Lose You to Love Me" with dance-worthy bops like "Hands to Myself", fans can expect her to continue to bear her heart and soul through her new tunes.

When Was the Last Time Selena Gomez Released an Album?

The reason why many are so invested in this announcement is because Gomez has kept her music career to the side in recent years, dedicating herself to her lead role in Only Murders in the Building and heading Rare Beauty (her makeup line). Although she did release the song "Love Me" last year, the last time that the artist released a full-length album was back in 2020 with Rare. Gomez is also currently promoting her recent big screen contribution, starring in the controversial, Oscar-nominated film Emilia Pérez.

I Said I Love You First will be out on March 21. In the meantime, you can stream Emilia Pérez on Netflix.