Selena Gomez and benny blanco are back with a new music video, and this time, “Close To You” and “That’s So True” singer Gracie Abrams is joining them. On Friday, Gomez, blanco, and Abrams released the music video for the single “Call Me When You Break Up,” which follows Gomez and blanco’s first single, “Scared of Loving You.” The lyric video for “Scared of Loving You” was released last week.

The music video was shot from a front-facing camera and features both Gomez and Abrams singing along to the song in a hotel bedroom. Blanco does not appear in the video until the very end, where he is seen embracing his fiancée. Abrams has already performed the song on a tour stop in Hamburg, Germany.

“Call Me When You Break Up”, a song produced with an airy yet pop beat, is an ode to a former flame who is committed to another relationship. Gomez and Abrams meet in the chorus after Abrams’ verse, where they sing “I make it worth it”. Like the song, the music video is upbeat, with Gomez and Abrams appearing happy and smiling.

Gomez and Blanco Are Collaborating On a Project

Shortly after news of their engagement was reported, the couple announced that they are making a collaborative album. The album is titled I Said I Loved You First, with “Scared Of Loving You” and “Call Me When You Break Up” currently being the only singles released from that album. I Said I Loved You First will be released on March 21 via SMG Music/Friend Keep Secrets/Interscope Records.

Gomez and blanco’s new collaborative album is expected to be an exploration and a celebration of “the pair’s love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship,” as revealed by a press release. “It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds,” the press release said. Shortly after news of their collaborative project was reported, Gomez and blanco bought a home together.

This is Gomez’s First Full Length Studio Release Since ‘Rare’