Selena Gomez has broken her informal musical hiatus after five years with her brand new record I Said I Love You First.

A joint love letter with fiancé Benny Blanco, the album captures the couple's entire love story, past, present and future dreams as a unique and vulnerable insight into their romance. Comprised of fourteen tracks, notable entries on the record include their collaboration with "That's So True" songstress Gracie Abrams, "Call Me When You Break Up,” and the pair's hit musical offering "I Can't Get Enough."

In honor of the release, the songstress also casually dropped two official music videos, both offering their own vintage charm. The video for "Sunset Blvd" oozes 80s nostalgia with a combination of shots across Los Angeles, capturing the neon signs and hazy movements, dim motel lighting, and voluminous hair blending perfectly with a relaxed, dreamy pop vocal and infectious beat. The signature style is an iconic reference to filmmaker Francis Coppola's 1982 film One from the Heart which is best mirrored in a shot of a giant Selena looking down lovingly at her beau. Coppola noted the reference in a sweet Instagram post to the star, he wrote: "Thank you, dear @SelenaGomez for including an influence from an old grandpa’s work in your new music video “Sunset Blvd.” It’s wonderful to see an homage from ONE FROM THE HEART live again in your beautiful and capable talent."

'I Said I Love You First' is Selena Gomez's First Album Release Since 2020 Record 'Rare'

The second track honored with a music video is the duo's powerful ballad, "Younger And Hotter Than Me." Combing Gomez's acting talents with her musical offerings, the song pulls on both in a ode to the singer's child star past, even appearing to recreate the set of her hit Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, which catapulted her to stardom back in 2007. The video sees the singer grappling with change as she walks through a film set meeting representations of her younger self only to find herself eventually finding comfort alone in a big bed. In a behind-the-scenes video for the track, Blanco touched on the concept: "When you’re young and you’re a star, and you’re thrown into this whirlwind of being so many people’s favorite thing in the world, eventually, people find new things to hold."

On the surface, I Said I Love You First is a look into the pair's relationship but beneath the surface offers a look into the quiet introspective narrative that happens behind the scenes. Gomez has become famed for vulnerability in her music but this record appears to take that up another level.

Gomez and Blanco's I Said I Love You First is out now.