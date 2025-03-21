There is nothing quite like seeing the entertainment industry's finest in their complete human element as they take on a series of spicy chicken wings and grapple with the heat. For fans of musical megastar Selena Gomez and hit producer Benny Blanco, that dream has just come true with the couple appearing for the first time together on First We Feast's renowned Hot Ones.

The concept is simple, the couple is interviewed by show host Sean Evans as they chow down on chicken wings that are increasingly spicier than the last. Gomez previously took on the challenge in 2019 in a surprise rendition of the challenge on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pair's appearance falls in line with their brand new album collaboration I Said I Love You First.

When quizzed by Evans on their unique experience of working together as a couple, Gomez told how creating the record with her fiancé enabled her to be much more transparent about how she felt about certain aspects of it. She explained: "I felt like I could tell him things that maybe I was feeling insecure about that I wouldn't feel like I could open [up] to any other producer that way, let alone a partner." Blanco added that creating the album with his other half took the pressure off the process. He said: "When you work with people sometimes you butt heads and I feel like every time one of us had a discrepancy on something, the other one was like 'okay yeah that's chill' and we also got to make it like in our house, in our bedroom, it just felt low stakes."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Released Joint Album Collaboration 'I Said I Love You First'

The pair's comments go hand-in-hand with some of the most vulnerable entries on the record including, "Younger And Hotter Than Me," a powerful nod to her childhood stardom and coming out the other side. Historically, her most celebrated ballad has always been heartbreak hit "Lose You to Love Me." The song is a candid, stripped-bare tale of healing after the end of a long relationship, which many believe to be about Justin Bieber.

When asked by Evans about which song from her back catalog surprised her with its success, Gomez cited "Lose You to Love Me." "I don't think I've ever really cared until 'Lose You to Love Me'. I thought the song was gonna be hopefully relatable and beautiful and honest but I did not expect it to do what it did. It had nothing to do with what it actually meant, it ended up being a song for people that felt the way I felt that I felt and maybe turned it into another version of the song that suited them. It was really powerful to me and that's something I will always remember and I believe that was my first number one so I was very happy."

Gomez has shared a public and well-adored friendship with industry superstar Taylor Swift, which became apparent to Blanco when he found himself being brought into the Swiftie fanbase by Gomez. "Obviously I was aware of Taylor Swift's music but I wasn't a true Swiftie," he told Evans. "I didn't know but now I'm like 'put that song on, how does that one go again?' We're in the car and I'm just like 'wow' singing Taylor Swift songs from ten years and I'm like feel free." "They're timeless, what can I say?" Gomez added, looking very proud.

You can watch Gomez and Blanco delve into their new album on their episode of Hot Ones, above. Their new record I Said I Love You First is out now.