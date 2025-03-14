Selena Gomez and benny blanco are back with a new single with only a week to go until they release their collaborative album I Said I Love You First. Following the release of their collaboration with Gracie Abrams with “Call Me When You Break Up,” the engaged couple released “Sunset Blvd,” a sultry and sensual single about intimacy and love. With “Sunset Blvd,” she revisits elements of two of her singles, “Good For You” and “Hands To Myself,” with suggestive and bold lyrics, both from her 2017 studio album Revival.

“Sunset Blvd” is paired with a vintage and fun music video, which is supported by Gomez’s daring and erotic lyrics. In the music video, Gomez was dressed in lingerie while delivering breathy vocals. She moaned in the lead-up to the chorus as she sang about wanting Blanco’s “big hard heart” with underlying intimate tones. The music video is also playful, with blanco appearing to be a smaller man whom Gomez eats up in one bite at the end of the music video.

“Sunset Blvd” is another single that pays homage to their relationship, as the song explores their sensual desires. Gomez announced the single earlier this week on her Instagram and told fans that “Sunst Blvd” commemorates their first date, which took place on the famed Los Angeles street. The new single is the third single from their upcoming collaborative album, as it followed “Call Me When You Break Up” and their first single “Scared Of Loving You,” which was co-written by Finneas.

‘I Said I Love You First’ Is Selena Gomez’s and Benny Blanco’s Love Story

When the album was announced, a press release described their collaborative project as “a celebration of the pair’s love story” that gives fans a “unique window into their relationship.”

“It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds,” the press release said. Before the release of “Sunset Blvd,” Gomez posted the tracklist for the upcoming album, revealing 14 songs, including “Do You Wanna Be Perfect” and “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten.”

I Said I Love You First also marks Gomez’s first album release in five years since Rare. The 2020 album included chart-topping single “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” and the album peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed on the charts for 26 weeks. Since the release of Rare, Gomez released an EP called Revelacion, which explores Gomez’s Latina heritage. I Said I Love You First is expected to be a vulnerable collection of work. When talking to The Hollywood Reporter about their relationship, Gomez said, “This is the safest I’ve ever felt. I see a future with this person.”

I Said I Love You First is released on March 21. You can watch Gomez in Only Murders in the Building on Disney+.