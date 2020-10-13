Selena Gomez to Star in ‘Dollhouse’ Horror-Thriller Described as ‘Black Swan’ in Fashion World

Selena Gomez is poised to star in STXfilms’ psychological horror-thriller Dollhouse, which she has just signed on to produce under her July Moon Productions banner along with Shawn Levy and his company 21 Laps.

Michael Paisley wrote the script, and while plot details are being kept in a tiny room somewhere, the project is set in the upper echelon of New York City’s fashion scene, and said to be in the vein of Black Swan. It will be developed as a starring vehicle for Gomez.

21 Laps’ Dan Cohen will join Levy and Gomez in producing the film, and the trio have begun searching for a director to shepherd the project to the big screen. STX’s Patricia Braga will oversee Dollhouse for the studio, while Emily Morris will oversee the project on behalf of 21 Laps.

“Selena’s involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer,” STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement. “Teaming Selena with Shawn and Dan’s expertise in the horror-thriller genre will elevate Dollhouse and we couldn’t be more thrilled by the way this is being developed.”

Gomez currently stars in and executive produces HBO Max’s Selena+Chef, and she’s also slated to produce and star opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Gomez recently executive produced Sony’s romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery, and she was also an executive producer on the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Meanwhile, Gomez just signed on to reprise her role as the female lead in Hotel Transylvania 4, which she’ll also executive produce for Sony Pictures Animation.

As for 21 Laps, the company recently sold the horror spec Mother Land to Lionsgate and the six-part Reddit story My Wife & I Bought a Ranch to Netflix, where its reboot of Unsolved Mysteries has seen big numbers thanks to the growing number of true crime fans. Additionally, 21 Laps is producing an untitled time travel film starring Ryan Reynolds that Netflix will start shooting in November. The company also has the Dylan O’Brien movie Love & Monsters premiering later this month on premium VOD. To watch the trailer for that film, click here.