This just in — Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams are releasing a song together! On February 14, 2025, Gomez announced her long-awaited comeback album with her fiancé Benny Blanco titled I Said I Love You First. The news was followed by the couple releasing the first song from their collaborative project, “Scared Of Loving You.” However, it looks like the fans are in for another huge surprise.

On February 18, 2025, Blanco took to Instagram to share a Reel featuring Gomez and the “That’s So True” singer. The video shows Benny opening the door to a room where his fiancé and Abrams are sitting on a bed and chatting. “What are you guys doing in here,” asks Benny as Gracie waves to the camera. This led the fans to believe that the video was pointing toward a potential collaboration between the two vocalists.

Now, Gomez is confirming the news herself in her latest Instagram video. The post features the “Good for You” singer singing along to a new track which features the lyrics; “Call me when you break up / I wanna be the first one on your mind when you wake up.” While the snippet of the song only features Gomez’s vocals, Abrams has shared the video on her Instagram story to make the upcoming song social media official. Not to mention, Apple Music’s tracklist for I Said I Love You First now officially includes “Call Me When You Break Up” with Abrams credited as a featured artist.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Purchased a Home Together

After announcing their engagement on December 11, 2024, Gomez and Blanco are ready to take the next major step in their relationship. The couple has recently purchased a $35 million home together in Beverly Hills, California. The property includes seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms along with a pool and guest house. In a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, Blanco confessed that the second he and Gomez started seeing each other, he knew she was going to be his wife.

Gomez revealed that she first met her fiancé when she was around 16. Soon enough, the two of them started collaborating on music together. However, the romantic feelings between them developed years later. The former Disney star confessed that it happened when they were in the studio working on a song together and started talking about life. “That’s how easy it was for me,” admitted Gomez before adding that she liked Blanco before he liked her.

Gomez also talked about her engagement ring and gushed over how special it was to her. “She’s a marquise,” revealed the singer. She talked about her 2015 song “Good for You” which features the lyrics: “I’m a marquise diamond,” which served as Blanco’s inspiration for the ring. Her fiancé and music producer admitted that he made sure to get a ring that Gomez would prefer but added a few special touches to it.

I Said I Love You First drops March 21, 2025. You can pre-save the upcoming album on Spotify.

Pre-save on Spotify