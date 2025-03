This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Nothing screams pop star quite like a voluntary leak in honor of the fans and that's exactly what songstress Selena Gomez has just indulged her legion of supporters in. With the countdown officially on until Gomez unveils her joint album I Said I Love You First with fiancé Benny Blanco, the "Good For You" singer has dropped a full track listing for the project.