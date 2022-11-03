Selena Gomez has revealed that she almost didn’t release her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Whilst there has been a heavy increase in the number of celebrity documentaries over the years, Gomez’s project stands out as one of the most candid offerings by any star in recent times. The documentary is slated to be a fearlessly candid exploration of the “Rare” singer’s rise and battle with stardom. In what will be Gomez’s most vulnerable showcase to date, the documentary chronicles some of the most poignant moments in her life including her lupus diagnosis, her mental health journey and bipolar diagnosis, her pursuit of activism and her desire to use her platform and influence for the benefit of others.

Ahead of her documentary release, Gomez has told how she hesitated about putting it out into the world. “I’m just so nervous. Because I have the platform I have, it’s kind of like I’m sacrificing myself a little bit for a greater purpose,” Gomez said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I don’t want that to sound dramatic, but I almost wasn’t going to put this out. God’s honest truth, a few weeks ago, I wasn’t sure I could do it.” The songstress added that she wanted someone to tell her it was “too intense” but instead it touched everyone around her.

Eventually, the tipping point that pushed Gomez to go ahead was when she witnessed first-hand the emotional audience reaction to her documentary after a screening. “I was like, ‘OK, if I can just do that for one person, imagine what it could do.’ Eventually I just kind of went for it. I just said, ‘Yes.’” When the "Kill Em with Kindness" singer did watch the documentary back, she revealed that it "broke my heart knowing I was ever that girl." “I wish I could hug that version of myself," she told Variety. "But I feel like it was important to share it because I did want people to start talking about this.”

Her first foray into television came as a star on Barney & Friends but it was her next acting job that would define her for the years to come. Gomez found worldwide fame as a teenager on Disney Channel’s 2007 hit show Wizards of Waverly Place. Immensely diverse in talent, she has secured mass success as a singer, actor, producer and creator of inclusive beauty brand “Rare Beauty” over the course of her career. During that time, she has become something of an advocate for open conversation around mental health and showing each other kindness. Perhaps one of the most honest celebrities today, Gomez’s impact on fans around the world is undeniable and this documentary is shaping up to be another powerful win for the star.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me debuts on Apple TV+ on November 4. You can watch the trailer here.