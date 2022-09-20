AppleTV+ has announced the official release date of its long-anticipated documentary feature film, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which is set to premiere globally on the platform on November 4, 2022. The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian, who also directed the critically acclaimed documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare. The film is the second collaborative project between AppleTV and producers, Lighthouse Management Media and Interscope films, following the Emmy-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will follow pop star Selena Gomez’s mental health journey after years of fame and stardom. Just as Gomez reaches a new peak in her career, an unexpected shift drags her into darkness. The documentary will feature raw and intimate footage of her personal everyday life, and spans a six-year journey to her current phase in her career. Apple TV+'s official show description for the documentary says:

"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

Selena Gomez posted an official teaser of the documentary on Instagram with the caption “My Mind & Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life.” It shows brief snippets from the documentary, and depicts the ups and downs of her everyday life with scenes of her crying, laughing, performing, and spending time with family and friends.

As a pop recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide, has amassed over 45 billion global streams of music, and has also starred in numerous movies and TV shows, including Ramona and Beezus and Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place. She began her career as a child star on the Disney Channel which launched her into a successful pop music career. She currently appears in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which she received an Emmy nomination for this year.

AppleTV+ offers premium entertainment available for streaming, including feature films, award-winning drama, comedy series, kid-friendly entertainment, and groundbreaking documentaries, such as the upcoming Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The documentary feature will premiere on November 4, but in the meantime, you can check out the trailer below: