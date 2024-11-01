The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff speaks with Emilia Pérez stars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña ahead of the film's theatrical and Netflix release.

Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez is the story of a Mexican cartel leader before and after gender-affirming surgery, and the intertwined lives of those around her.

In this interview, Saldaña and Gomez discuss pivotal scenes, an intense audition, and share their experience working on set together.

Jacques Audiard's critically acclaimed Emilia Pérez isn't a conventional film by any stretch of the imagination. Audiard is well known for exploring genre throughout his filmography, and he certainly didn't let a single genre define this bold tale, co-penning a script that introduces the world to Karla Sofía Gascón's Emilia, a Mexican cartel leader who fakes her own death for the chance at rebirth.

At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, not only did Gascón, the film's lead, receive the Best Actress Award, but her co-stars Adriana Paz, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña also took home the prestigious honor. If that doesn't convince you this operatic musical hits all the right notes, I don't know what would. In addition to nailing their performances, these women took the screen by storm with original musical numbers that even gave a Grammy nominee and a Hollywood A-lister pause.

For the limited theatrical release of Emilia Pérez, ahead of its Netflix premiere on November 13th, Collider's Perri Nemiroff had the opportunity to sit down with the cast. During this interview with Saldaña and Gomez, they share the scenes that impacted them most, including one especially intense audition. In a film full of heavy moments and cathartic releases, Saldaña and Gomez also pinpoint the pivotal moments in the movie that required the most courage. You can watch the full conversation in the video above or read the interview transcript below.

Selena Gomez Lost Herself in the Audition for 'Emilia Pérez'

Image via Netflix

PERRI NEMIROFF: Selena, you were talking about your audition scene and mentioned, “I kind of blacked out because it was such a passionate scene that I got lost in it.” Do you remember what the scene was and what you connected to in it, even out of context of the full feature?

SELENA GOMEZ: It was actually performing “Bienvenido,” which is one of the musical numbers. I had no context of how he really wanted to shoot this. I remember he described it to me, at first he said, “Be drunk,” and I was like, “Okay.” He goes, “Act drunk and be loose and frustrated.” Then he was like, “Okay, be angry.” He goes, “Okay, throw something.” And I just remember he would throw all these things at me, and I was like, “Okay.” Then I just remember grabbing everything, and slowly, he built up the audition, and I just lost myself, and it was so much fun. It was really fun. I was, like, throwing my shoes. [Laughs]

Image via Netflix

What a beautiful experience. I love when they release things like that after the fact. I would love to see that!

GOMEZ: Oh my gosh, I wouldn’t!

[Laughs] I'll respect that and just enjoy the movie in full then.

Zoe Saldaña Found Inspiration for Her Performance Through Her Character

"I realized that I was exactly where I needed to be, both as myself and as Rita."

Image via Cannes Film Festival

A question for both of you based on something you said, Zoe. You were talking about how you loved the script, you loved the songs, but then after that, you had to muster the courage to believe that you could do it. For each of you, which particular scene in the movie required the most courage, and where did you find it?

ZOE SALDAÑA: Oh, I feel like every piece that I did from “El Alegato” to being there with Wasserman, the reunion with Emilia, and then ultimately with “El Mal.” But there were so many scenes that were not sung or danced that were also scenes that I just felt like, “Oh my god, how can I do this?” Karla [Sofía Gascón] is such a force of nature, and I would get lost just watching her. And then I realized Rita views her that way, you know? Emilia is such a force of nature and Rita just gets lost watching her and just following her and making sure she doesn't get caught, and making sure she gets what she needs. So, I realized that I was exactly where I needed to be, both as myself and as Rita.

Close

GOMEZ: I think it was the scene with Karla. I would say the end, without giving anything away, was really moving. I remember feeling her entire body weight on me and her telling me this so beautifully. I felt frozen, and I could kind of tell that my body was having this visceral reaction, and I remember thinking, “This is so special and heartbreaking at the same time.” It was so sad for me but in a beautiful way.

The Cast of 'Emilia Pérez' Is a Force to Be Reckoned With

I'm obsessed with forcing artists to give their collaborators flowers. Can you each name a time on this set when either a co-star or someone behind the scenes did something that wowed you and made you stop and go, “My god, I'm so proud of you and what you did right there?”

GOMEZ: Oh gosh, many things.

SALDAÑA: Oh my god.

GOMEZ: I think it happens more now than anything. I love watching the success that all my co-stars are receiving and all of the accolades, and just even the way you are with people. I think it's so special, and I feel very lucky to be with all of you guys.

SALDAÑA: Likewise. To see this lady perform, she's very, very shy when you meet her in person, and as soon as she's walking from her chair to set, it's like, “Selena, we're ready for you.” She puts her water down, walks in, and then starts transforming into Jessi. This woman, this kid filled with abandonment and recklessness and rage, and you're like, “What the…?” [Laughs] And then, “Okay, we got that,” Jacques says, "Merci, merci, Selena," and then she goes and she just sits down, and you’re like, “What was that?!” [Laughs]

A force, all of you in this movie. I cannot say this enough, congratulations. You deserve all the good that's happened thus far -- and much more coming your way very soon.

Emilia Pérez is currently in theaters for a limited release and will be streaming on Netflix beginning November 13.

Emilia Perez In Mexico, a lawyer receives an unexpected offer to help a feared cartel boss retire from his business and disappear forever by becoming the woman he's always dreamed of being. Director Jacques Audiard Cast Karla Sofía Gascón , Zoe Saldana Selena Gomez , Adriana Paz , Edgar Ramirez Mark Ivanir , Eduardo Aladro , Emiliano Edmundo Hasan Jalil , James Gerard , Eric Geynes , Agathe Bokja , Chun-Ting Lin , Stéphane Ly-Cuong , Line Phé , Pascal Toussirot , Karla Lazo Writers Jacques Audiard , Thomas Bidegain , Léa Mysius Expand

