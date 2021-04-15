Netflix has just released the official trailer for Part 2 of Selena: The Series, the biographic miniseries about the young singer who became one of the most iconic voices of Latin music before she was 20 years old. The nine episodes of Part 2 will air on May 4 and will follow Selena (Christian Serratos) on the brink of stardom while the young woman tries to balance her personal life and the newly discovered fame.

The trailer shows how the second half of the miniseries will focus on Selena gaining international recognition by becoming a solo artist and solidifying her status as one of the most influential Tejano singers of all time. However, glory comes with its own obstacles, as Selena struggles to balance her professional career and her ties to family.

The trailer also indicates the series won’t avoid the tragic departure of the singer, who was shot to death by her friend and former manager Yolanda Saldívar (Natasha Perez). Selena passed away at only 23 years old, and the shock of her early demise is clearly going to be part of the Netflix miniseries since the trailer already shows us scenes that mimic the flowers left on the streets by hundreds of fans mourning her death. The trailer also repeats a question Selena was asked by a journalist during a television interview: “When you are gone, how do you want to be remembered?”

Part 1 of Selena: The Series was released on Netflix on December 4, 2020, although it earned a mixed reception by critics and audiences alike. With Part 2 coming soon, this could be the chance for to show to redeem itself, bringing all the drama of this real-life story that both mesmerized and shocked an entire generation. Created by Moises Zamora, Selena: The Series also stars Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, Seidy López, Jesse Posey and Julio Macias.

Selena: The Series will be back to conclude its story May 4 on Netflix. You can check out the trailer for Part 2 below:

Here's the official synopsis for Part 2:

“Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla’s journey through the Tejano music world continues. Learning how to handle her newfound success, Selena struggles to balance, family, love, and a burgeoning career. Part 2 of Selena: The Series chronicles the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigate together as she becomes the most successful female Latin artist of all time.”

