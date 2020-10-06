Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ Announces Part One Release Date With Dreamy Teaser
Netflix has announced the release date for Selena: The Series Part One. The two-part series stars The Walking Dead alum Christian Serratos as the late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla. Serratos is the second actor to play Quintanilla is a story about the singer’s life on screen. Previously, Jennifer Lopez played Quintanilla in a breakout performance in 1997’s Selena.
The first teaser was released on Tuesday via Netflix’s Latinx-focused Con Todo Twitter account. While the teaser doesn’t give away too much about Part One’s, there is still plenty to look at and get excited about. Presented in black-and-white, we’re treated to voiceover clips from the series which hint at Selena’s (Serratos) dreams of stardom. After seeing the December 4 release date, we finally get a look at Selena through the years while she’s performing.
In addition to Serratos, the cast of Selena: The Series includes Gabriel Chavarria as her brother AB, with Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, and Carlos Alfredo Jr. set as series regulars. Recurring and additional cast includes Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada, Paul Rodriguez Jr., Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez, and Madison Taylor Baez. Selena: The Series was created by Moises Zamora with Don Todd (This Is Us) consulting. Executive producers on Selena: The Series include Zamora, Jaime Davila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, and Simran A. Singh.
Selena: The Series Part One debuts on Netflix on December 4. Watch the date announcement teaser below. For more, find out what new movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix in October.
Here is the synopsis for Selena: The Series:
Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame.
Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.
- ‘Shazam! 2’ Director Says Release Date Delay Doesn’t Change the Film’s Shooting Schedule
- Katherine Langford Details the Learning Curve That Got Her to ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Cursed’ and ‘Spontaneous’
- The 50 Best Horror Movies of the 1980s, Ranked
- Exclusive: 'Kipo' Final Season Clip Teases a Not-So-Friendly Face From Wolf's Past
- 'The Witcher' Season 2: Two New Images See Freya Allan's Ciri Going into Warrior Mode