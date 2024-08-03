The Big Picture Self Driver explores the gig economy pitfalls with both humor and horror.

People are shocked when I tell them I don’t have a car in LA. It is pretty wild considering the public transportation leaves much to be desired and the walkability is virtually nonexistent. But I live near a good number of grocery stores and restaurants, and when I need to go somewhere my legs won’t take me, I can easily call up an Uber or a Lyft. I’ve depended on these rideshare apps for the past several years and experienced more than my fair share of…interesting drivers and carpool passengers. Though from the horror stories I’ve heard from drivers — about other people they’ve picked up and the exploitation of the app itself — I know my rideshare-related trauma simply doesn’t compare to the kind those behind the wheel often experience. Self Driver takes this premise to the extreme.

Self Driver (2024) In this futuristic thriller, a tech genius develops a self-driving car with advanced AI. When the car goes rogue, it leads to a high-stakes battle between man and machine. The film delves into the ethical implications of AI and the potential dangers of autonomous technology. Release Date April 18, 2024 Director Michael Pierro Cast Nathanael Chadwick , Reece Presley , Lauren Welchner , Christian Aldo , Harold Tausch Runtime 90 Minutes

What Is 'Self Driver' About?

Self Driver focuses on a driver simply credited as D (Nathanael Chadwick), who’s going through it, to put it mildly. He works long, brutal hours for the rideshare app VRMR, evident by the fast food wrappers littered around his vehicle and his partner (Sasha Gaponovitch) calling him to say she and his young child miss him. Yet even with all his hard work, he’s still struggling to make ends meet, dodging calls from his landlord and hoping his car will even start every time he puts the key in the ignition.

After a parade of grating customers who sing, insult D’s driving, and complain about the cleanliness and lack of amenities in his vehicle, he gets some hope in the form of a mysterious customer, Nic (Adam Goldhammer), who lets him know about a mysterious startup competitor called Tonomo that promises him nice bonuses and thousands of dollars a night — if he follows all of the rules, which includes listening to what the app tells him at all times, never talking to the customers, and accepting every job. After some hesitation and consideration, a desperate D agrees to participate and quickly gets swept up in a nightmare.

'Self Driver's Real Horror Is Reality

Image via MMXXIV SUMMO DUO INC.

Self Driver revolves around a sinister app, a la Countdown, Nerve, or countless Black Mirror episodes. And it does a good job. Though obviously exaggerated, the app feels grounded in reality and similar to the technology we already have. There’s a calm, almost soothing female voice akin to Alexa or Siri reading out directions for D, though there’s no map to accompany it. Every time D makes a mistake, the voice reads out an absurdly large money deduction, and every time D takes too long to do something, she starts counting down from 10, amping up the stakes and tension.

And yet, the real enemy of Self Driver isn’t the app itself but the circumstances that make D dependent on it. Self Driver sets itself apart by smartly rooting its horrors in the brokenness of the gig economy and capitalism. And the terrifying things D witnesses aren’t monsters or apparitions but rather the darkest sides of humanity, including violence and trafficking.

The film wouldn’t work without Chadwick, who excellently carries this film. He has the comedy chops, for one, reacting to all of the whacky situations thrown at him like a brick wall being pelted with tennis balls. But he also allows the audience to empathize with him. Underneath the sci-fi premise, there’s an exhausted, beaten-down man at the core who’s been relentlessly abused by his customers and society at large — so much so that he’s almost become numb to it. It’s heartbreaking, really, seeing him forced to compromise his morals further and further until he’s a dissociated shell of himself simply trying to make enough money to put food on the table.

'Self Driver' Does a Lot Despite the Limits of Its Premise

Image via Fantasia

Self Driver is a truly guerilla-style endeavor and low-budget film, but its cleverness and creativity still allows it to have a specific style that immerses you in director Michael Pierro’s world and D’s mindset. The camera work and editing when D is under the influence of drugs are simple yet effective, bold enough to feel unique but not overused to the point of overreliance. Its most impressive element, however, might be its score by Antonio Naranjo, which enhances the ominous mood by leaps and bounds. At times, it feels reminiscent of Squid Game’s memorable music.

While Self Driver manages to do a lot within the confines of which it’s working, with a small budget and an even smaller space, it does stumble in a few areas. The film’s runtime sits just shy of 90 minutes, but one can’t help but think 15 or so could have been shaved off to make for a tighter watch experience. The constant montages of annoying passengers are purposeful and meant to highlight the monotony of D’s job, but they do start to get a bit repetitive and redundant, and we could lose a few without taking away from its impact.

The specificity of the app is great, but the rest of the movie doesn’t follow suit and capitalize on that, feeling more generic — especially in the third act. The dramatic drug trips, mysterious bags, and guns don’t hit the same as the smaller, quieter moments of ethical dilemma that play out like D’s very own trolley problem. (Would you pull the lever to kill a stranger and save your family? Would you hit a stranger to feed them?). It all begins feeling a bit cluttered and random, falling into clichés of other, lesser crime thrillers.

Still, Self Driver is an impressive movie made even more impressive when you consider the obstacles Pierro and his team had to overcome to get it made at all. It’s not a perfect movie, but it’s a solid one with a funnier touch and deeper message than you’ll find in similar fare. I, for one, can’t wait to see what destinations Pierro and Chadwick drive to in the future.

Self Driver had its North American Premiere at the 2024 Fantasia Film Festival.