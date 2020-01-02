Check Out the First Look for Octavia Spencer’s Netflix Series ‘Self Made’

Madam C.J. Walker is one of the most quintessentially American figures who ever lived. In a historical time fraught with post-slavery racial biases, sexism, and social regression, Walker built a business dedicated to the underserved market of African-American hair care, and became the first female self-made millionaire in the process. Now, Octavia Spencer is telling her story in a four-part Netflix original series: Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. And we’ve got the first look for the series.

Spencer, who also produced the series (alongside LeBron James!), stars as Walker throughout her fascinating, revolutionary life. Also starring in the show is Blair Underwood as Walker’s husband, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter, Carmen Ejogo as her business rival, Garrett Morris as her father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her lawyer, and Bill Bellamy as Carroll’s cousin. The limited series, based on a book written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, will be run by Elle Johnson (Bosch) and Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws) and directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) and DeMane Davis.(Queen Sugar).

Check out the first images from Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker below. The limited series drops on Netflix March 20, 2020. For more on Spencer, here’s her Truth Be Told interview. Plus, the latest trailer for Dolittle, in which she plays a character named, of course, Dab-Dab.