The Big Picture Jake Johnson shines as an underutilized comedic lead, proving his talent once again.

The charming chemistry between Johnson and Anna Kendrick adds a delightful dynamic to the oddball story.

While Johnson excels as an actor and screenwriter, his directing skills could use some improvement.

While most people probably know Jake Johnson from Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse or as Nick Miller in New Girl, the actor has subtly become a major player in the world of indie comedies over the past 15+ years. Not only has Johnson starred in films like Safety Not Guaranteed and Drinking Buddies, as well as appearing in underrated movies like Ceremony, The End of Love, and Joshy, Johnson has also written his fair share of films, collaborating with Joe Swanberg on Digging for Fire and Win It All, and most recently, co-writing 2021’s Ride the Eagle.

This is all to say that it’s sort of shocking that Self Reliance is Johnson’s directorial debut as well as his solo debut as a writer, considering how many other actors and writers from that late mumblecore era have gone on to become filmmakers in their own right. With Self Reliance, Johnson gives us everything we’ve come to love about him as a comedic actor and as a writer. While the directing itself is still a bit unrefined, Johnson’s feature directorial debut feels like a throwback to a recently bygone era for low-budget comedies.

What Is 'Self Reliance' About?

Johnson stars as Tommy, who has moved home after a break-up with his long-time girlfriend Theresa (Natalie Morales). In fact, two years have passed since the two have separated, and while Theresa has moved on and had a kid, Tommy has been stuck in a rut. Every day, he gets on his workout bike before going to his office job, followed by a trip to a local bar, before returning to his mom’s house, with the occasional detour to stand outside Theresa’s door, consider knocking, and finally find out why they broke up—which he never does.

But one day, Tommy’s monotonous life is shaken by the appearance of Andy Samberg in a limo. Samberg invites Tommy in and tells him he has been chosen to play a part in the biggest reality show on the dark web. The contestants have to stay alive for 30 days while being pursued by “The Hunters,” and if they make it, they win a million dollars. However, Tommy notes a loophole: The Hunters can only try to kill him when he’s alone, so all Tommy has to do is stick around people for a month in order to not get killed and win the money. Tommy happily obliges to play the game, and in doing so, starts his quest to not be so alone for an entire month.

'Self Reliance' Shows Jake Johnson's Comedic Talents Alongside This Excellent Cast

As this setup implies, Self Reliance is often an opportunity just to watch Johnson play with other great comedic actors within this take on David Fincher's The Game. Tommy’s primary companion is James, played by I Think You Should Leave’s Biff Wiff, a homeless man whom Tommy hires to shadow him. Their interactions seem off-the-cuff and more playful than the others, and it often feels like we’re just watching two newfound friends falling into a groove together. It’s also a great way for these two to have some improvisational fun, as these scenes are as if Johnson and Wiff hit record and just screwed around.

Of course, Tommy’s family just thinks he’s lost his mind or is once again falling into fantasy—and the appearance of Tommy with a new homeless friend doesn’t help that at all. The few scenes we get with Tommy and his family—featuring Nancy Leneham as his mother, and his two sisters, played by Mary Holland and Emily Hampshire—are pretty hilarious and allow Johnson to play up the type of frustrated, exhausted characters that he can play so well. If anything, Self Reliance could’ve used more of his family, as they showcase the uncertainty as to whether or not this game even exists.

Johnson and Anna Kendrick Are Wonderful Together in 'Self Reliance'

But the real gems in Self Reliance come from the relationship that springs up between Tommy and Maddy (Johnson’s Drinking Buddies co-star Anna Kendrick), who says she’s another competitor in this mysterious game. The chemistry between these two is immediately palpable, as they decide to stick together for the rest of their 30 days in order to survive and win the money. While Self Reliance never quite leans into rom-com territory, the bond that grows between these two is charming and truly delightful. It's a connection that both of them clearly need at a point in their lives where they’re feeling stuck. This was also a fairly common trope of the mumblecore era, but Johnson’s script and his performance alongside Kendrick make these moments more special than they usually would with that genre’s films.

Johnson's History With Indie Comedies Makes 'Self Reliance' Feel More Refined

It’s Johnson’s time in the indie comedy world that likely makes Self Reliance feel more substantive than the often shaggy productions that can seem like they’re thrown together on the day. Johnson’s screenplay does an excellent job of unveiling who Tommy is as a person, and what has led him down this path over the course of this month, and as he does so, we start to understand why his family’s concerns about his well-being could be valid. As Tommy starts to learn more about the game at hand and becomes wary of it, we too become curious as to whether or not we are seeing Tommy’s delusions come to life. Both as writer and lead actor, Johnson wants us to believe him, but also, gives us plenty of reason to believe he might be an unreliable protagonist in this situation. Like The Game, Johnson is able to keep the audience guessing about the true nature of this story until the very end, and that’s not an easy feat to accomplish.

However, it’s understandable the directing doesn’t quite match the tone that this story needs. This story wants us to believe that Tommy could be facing death around every corner, and yet, there’s no real tension in how Johnson directs to make us feel that fear. This isn’t a simple balance to manage, as it’s hard to keep a light-hearted comedy going when you’re waiting for the actor who played Nick Miller to get a bullet in the back of the head in every scene. Johnson makes the right choice, ultimately, to prioritize the comedy and Tommy’s journey over this omnipresent danger, but it’s also easy to see how utilizing both sides of that coin could’ve made Self Reliance even better.

Self Reliance is a solid directorial debut for Johnson and an excellent reminder that he thrives at this type of low-budget comedy in a way that deserves more recognition. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of Johnson’s time behind the camera, as this ambitious debut shows plenty of promise for Johnson as a filmmaker.

Self Reliance is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. starting January 12.

