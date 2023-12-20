The Big Picture Self Reliance, directed by Jake Johnson, will premiere in theaters on January 3 before streaming on Hulu on January 1

The comedy features Andy Samberg and follows a deadly game with a tempting reward.

Johnson's protagonist, Tommy Walcott, meets Maddy, played by Anna Kendrick, in the game, and they fall in love while trying to escape the dangerous contract.

Before arriving on Hulu for streaming, Self Reliance will play in theaters for only one night, according to Deadline. Jake Johnson's directorial debut will premiere on the big screen on January 3, before heading to the streaming platform on January 12. The comedy will also feature Andy Samberg, who plays himself in a story surrounding a deadly game that promises an attractive reward. If the main characters happen to survive what's coming for them, their life will improve dramatically.

Self Reliance follows Tommy Walcott (Johnson), a man leading a regular life until Andy Samberg approaches him with a proposal he can't refuse. Walcott is invited to participate in a very private television series, where hunters can go after him and kill him to win the contest. However, if Walcott happens to survive for a month without the hunters getting to him, he'll win $1 million. The catch hidden within the premise of the television show is that Tommy can only be killed while he's alone, meaning that the protagonist has to find a way to keep someone around him before it's too late.

The first trailer for Self Reliance shows that Tommy will run into Maddy (Anna Kendrick) at some point, with the young woman also participating in the game. Since the two have no option but to stay together at all times, they start falling in love, while an unspecified number of hunters attempt to take their lives. The stage is set for an unpredictable comedy where the two leads will think about creative ways to get out of Samberg's contract, considering that both of their lives are in danger.

Jake Johnson's Directorial Debut

Self Reliance is Johnson's directorial debut, with the actor also serving as screenwriter. Johnson is best known for playing Nick Miller over the course of seven seasons of New Girl, with the character becoming one of the show's most beloved. He also had a small role in Jurassic World, before voicing Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Self Reliance will play in theaters on January 3, before premiering on Hulu on January 12.