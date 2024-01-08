The Big Picture Jake Johnson's directorial debut, Self Reliance, is a comedy thriller that follows a man attempting to survive a Dark Web reality game for 30 days.

The film showcases Johnson's comedic talent and has received positive reviews from critics, earning a 64% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

With a talented cast including Anna Kendrick, Wayne Brady, and Andy Samberg, Self Reliance promises to deliver humor and entertainment.

The weather may be cold, and the days may be short, but January is hoping to heat things up with some intriguing film releases to start the year. For those who'd rather stay indoors, Jake Johnson is bringing his directorial debut, Self Reliance, to Hulu this week on January 12. Ahead of the release, Collider can share a new poster and an exclusive clip that sees Johnson frantically seeking help from a security guard after being attacked by a fantastical being.

Self Reliance stars Johnson as Tommy, a disillusioned man who is invited to participate in a Dark Web reality game with the promise of $1 million if he wins. The rub is that he has to survive being hunted down by trained killers for 30 days in order to take home the prize. Fortunately, he works out a loophole in the system - since the hunters can't attack him while he's with other people, he tries desperately and humorously to get his family, friends, or even complete strangers to be around him until the timer runs out, even if they come to think he's crazy in the process. Unfortunately for Tommy, he winds up alone in the clip and nearly gets bumped off by a "Michael Jackson giant."

The footage teases the type of humor to expect from Johnson's comedy thriller as it opens just after Tommy's fateful encounter. He's seen running and screaming for help, only to bump into a bouncer standing at the door of a building. He immediately starts chewing the guard out for not coming to save him from being choked out by the "giant" wearing the jacket from Jackson's iconic "Thriller" music video. Nobody seems to believe him, but one bystander goes out of his way to correct Tommy, telling him it's the "Beat It" jacket he's remembering. Finally, Tommy gets some help when James (Bill Wiff), the man he's hired to shadow him, finally shows up after ten calls to take him home, but not before he gets in a few more humorous lines with the bouncer and bystander.

'Self Reliance' Is Already Earning High Marks for Its Humor

As the director, writer, and star, Johnson gets to show his comedy chops throughout every aspect of Self Reliance and critics have generally enjoyed the result. On Rotten Tomatoes, the New Girl and Spider-Verse star's directorial debut currently sits at a 64% critic score with audiences even more positive about the film after catching it during its one-night-only stint in theaters. The cast was a particular point of praise, with Johnson enjoying a delightful reunion with his Drinking Buddies co-star Anna Kendrick. They join Wiff, Natalie Morales, Emily Hampshire, Christopher Lloyd, Mary Holland, GaTa, Wayne Brady, and Boban Marjanović in the film with Andy Samberg appearing as himself.

Self Reliance arrives on Hulu on January 12. Check out the exclusive clip in the player above, and the poster below.

