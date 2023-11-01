The Big Picture Selling Sunset offers viewers a fantasy land of extreme wealth, showcasing the financial lives of the ultra-rich and the world's most expensive homes.

The visually pleasing aesthetics of the show, from luxurious fashion to stunning homes, provide a relaxing and addictive viewing experience for those seeking sensory pleasure.

In addition to the lavish lifestyle, Selling Sunset provides a unique look into the careers and personal lives of real estate agents, appealing to both those curious about luxury living and those interested in the real estate profession.

Selling Sunset is a Netflix original reality series that follows the real estate brokers of The Oppenheim Group, as they navigate their clients' demands and their personal lives. The show's first season began airing during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and continues to gather the interest of old and new viewers. In the short amount of time since its airing, there have already been 6 seasons of the show! Netflix also came up with two spin-offs, Selling Tampa and Selling the OC, the former was canceled despite high ratings and sparked major cast and fan outrage. What could be the magic ingredient for Netflix's biggest reality hit of the franchise? There are a few reasons why Selling Sunset remains number one.

'Selling Sunset' Gives Us Fantasy Land of Extreme Wealthy

Image by Annamaria Ward, Netflix

Selling Sunset revolves around high-end real estate within Los Angeles. The clients are a list of well-known celebrities such as Ellen Degeneres, Orlando Bloom, and Dakota Johnson. Including the one and only Queer Eye star, Karamo Brown. The program shows ultra-expensive LA houses that the target audience will never be able to save up for in a lifetime. It documents the financial lives of the extremely wealthy, both the agents and their clients, and the town's most expensive homes being sold to the world's richest buyers.

Viewers are naturally curious about getting a glimpse into someone else’s house, specifically a celebrity's home, the way they live, and the interior designs they chose for themselves. The curiosity doubles if it's a luxury home and a lifestyle many viewers may never have. Selling Sunset is a door to a new world for the viewers, and it potentially becomes a form of escapism. It might be a lifestyle we could never afford, but it's still fascinating to learn about it.

'Selling Sunset' is a Visually Pleasing Wonderland

Image via Netflix

Among all types of sensory pleasures, visual is the one we go after the most in everyday life. Seeing pretty and aesthetically pleasing things makes us happy. Therefore, there is something addictive about exploring seemingly perfect houses through our screens. Real estate agents dressed to the nine, their clients in six-inch stilettos with designer outfits, and then the homes ad a backdrop. Everything in Selling Sunset is tasty eye-candy and perfect to relax your eyes after an exhausting day. Fashion tips, interior design tips, career and lifestyle tips, this show has them all!

'Selling Sunset' Explores Real Estate Agent's Lives

Image via Netflix

Where most shows choose to focus on one thing at a time, this reality series has an added layer to it. Selling Sunset not gives us visually pleasing views and insights into high-end real estate, but also a look at a Real Estate Agent's job. The show explores the agents’ careers in ways that haven't been done before on reality TV. We get a glimpse into what it looks like to be a real estate agent and what it takes to be one. On top of all that we also get juicy relationship drama from both their professional and personal lives. Hence, the show brings in two types of audiences; one that has a curiosity about that luxury lifestyle, and the other that has a curiosity about the real estate profession.

The show has some compelling plot lines with the agents' personal lives, especially with agent Terrina Stause who seems to be serving us the perfect American dream. Chrishelle Stause, in her young days, had to face poverty and homelessness. However, she managed to swerve her life around by getting involved in film, media, and real estate after graduating from college. She only got her real estate license in 2016, so it's interesting for the viewers to see through her point of view and watch her navigate this new career.

The seventh season of Selling Sunset will premiere on Netflix on November 3. Check out the trailer below: