Bre Tiesi of the Selling Sunset crew, but now she is in trouble as three former employees filed a lawsuit against the reality star. Lucy Poole, Tiesi's former nanny, Amanda Bustard, her ex-social media manager, and her former personal assistant/stylist Kenneth Gomez all filed a claim that states that they were verbally abused by Tiesi and claims of numerous acts of violence that violated the California Labor Code and the California Fair Employment & Housing Act.

In court documents, found by The Blast, Poole, Bustard, and Gomez are claiming that they faced harassment while under employment by Tiesi. “Plaintiffs bring this action against Defendant for the continuous, pervasive, objectively, and subjectively offensive harassment they were forced to endure during the time of their employment,” the document reads. It goes on to claim that the three were '“harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation,” despite “having repeatedly and demanded."

The three claim they experienced harassment, discrimination and threats of violence before being “unjustly fired.” It goes further to allege that Tiesi would often mock the LGBTQ+ community. Poole, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and disabled, claims that Tiesi would mock her for both of those things. “Ms. Poole claimed [Bre] frequently referred to other employees, people, and coworkers as ‘f**gots, c**ts, and r**ards,'” the docs reportedly state. “The woman alleged that due to her mental disability and affiliation with the LGBT community, Tiesi berated her with cruel words like “short bus riding b**tch, ADHD idiot, and dodo head.”

Did Fame Change the 'Selling Sunset' Star?

The former employees all claim that Tiesi's place on Selling Sunset did not help matters, claiming that the fame and notoriety from the show only furthered her negative attitude. The documents state that the three suffered “severe emotional distress, loss of earnings and loss of employment benefits,” and went on to say that they are “entitled to general and special damages, statutory damages and penalties.” Each are demanding that Tiesi pay them upwards of $1 million each with $2 million each for damages totaling a $9 million payout if issued in their favor.

She is currently no longer on Selling Sunset, but if found true, Tiesi's behavior should keep her from ever returning to the hit Netflix series. Tiesi joined the show in Season 6 and ended her run with Season 7 of Selling Sunset.

