Signs of trouble appeared before the divorce announcement through Chelsea's social media.

Chelsea's ex-husband introduced her to Jason Oppenheim, leading to her role in Selling Sunset Season 5.

After seven years of marital bliss, Selling Sunset star and realtor Chelsea Lazkani has decided to file for divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani. According to paperwork filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court on March 27, 2024, the reality star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split, as reported by PEOPLE. The now ex-couple have two children together, Maddox and Melia Lazkani, aged 5 and 3. The estate agent is also filing for joint physical and legal custody of the kids along with spousal support and coverage of her legal fees.

Lazkani joined the cast of Selling Sunset in 2022 for the show’s fifth season and has been a series regular since then. Her ex-husband also made appearances on the show, with his most memorable one being during Lazkani’s 30th birthday party in Season 7. The reality husband started the season with a bang when he threw his wife a massive celebration and gifted her a Birkin bag in front of all her friends, including the rest of the show’s cast. During her big speech, Lazkani gushed about her husband, saying “Go for the guy that loves their family, loves the people around him. That’s this guy right here. This guy changed my life. He’s shown me what love is, and love is what we have.” But some time after that, things clearly started to change.

There Were Signs of Trouble Before Divorce Between Chelsea and Jeff Was Announced

In February 2024, Chelsea uploaded a bunch of pictures of herself doing press for Selling Sunset with the caption, “Life has been kicking my ass recently, so here are some photos from when it wasn’t.” None of the photos featured her husband, which sparked a lot of rumors about their relationship. Soon after that, Lazkani deleted all of her previous pictures with her husband, and the divorce was officially announced. The exact date of their separation is still unknown.

Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani began dating in 2015 when the realtor, who is originally a London native, met him on Tinder. She eventually chose to move to LA and the couple got married after two years of dating. Her ex-husband is also the reason why Chelsea ended up on Selling Sunset since Jeff Lazkani is the one who introduced her to Jason Oppenheim, the founder of the Oppenheim Group. “I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, what do I have to do? You kind of see how it played out on screen,” Chelsea told Vogue, talking about how supportive her husband was of her career.

Since Selling Sunset has already been picked up for another season, as revealed by the cast during the Season 7 reunion, it’s possible that the realtor might open up about her sudden divorce in the upcoming season. Until then, you can catch up on all episodes of the real estate reality show.

