The Big Picture Chrishell Stause wore a fake pregnant belly for her new role in the thriller You're Not Supposed To Be Here.

Fans mistakenly thought Stause was actually pregnant, but she clarified that it was just for the role.

Stause will continue her acting career alongside her role on reality TV show Selling Sunset.

One thing Chrishell Stause will do is keep busy between filming Selling Sunset. The last season showed her focused on her relationship with G Flip, and at the reunion, she said she's open to having kids one day. But it doesn't seem like the real estate agent is rushing to have a baby. The couple got married in Las Vegas and Emma Hernan acted as their officiant. Chrishell got her start acting by playing Amanda Dillon on All My Children. She left the role in 2011 and later was on Youthful Daze and The Young and the Restless. Her acting career is nowhere near done just because she's on reality TV. She has a new role, and she wore a fake pregnant belly for it.

Chrishell Stause Wears Fake Baby Bump For 'You’re Not Supposed To Be Here

Image via Lifetime

Stause posted a picture of herself in the mirror cradling a pregnant belly in an Instagram post. "You’re Not Supposed To Be Here now streaming anytime on @lifetimetv app," she wrote in the caption. "Also Hulu Sling &Philo depending on your service provider! #yourenotsupposedtobehere #Lifetime #NowStreaming THANK YOU to everyone who watched! Was so happy to hear it still did so well despite not being able to promote it bc of the strike. You guys are on it! thank you."

You're Not Supposed To Be Here is a thriller that follows Zoe who is pregnant and her wife, Kennedy played by Doira Baird. The couple goes to a cabin in the woods, but their trip takes a turn because of the unhappy locals. The film aired on Nov. 4.

Multiple fans mistakenly thought Stause was actually pregnant, and others admitted they almost thought the same thing. "CHRISHELL!!!!!! Don’t play with us like that," one fan wrote. "The way I SCREAMED!! Don’t tease me like that," Francesca Farago from Perfect Match and Too Hot To Handle commented. "OMG! I told everyone in the room. Then, I read it, and had to apologize as well as say it wasn’t real," another person wrote.

Season 7 of Selling Sunset ended with Chrishell saying she hated Nicole Young at the reunion. Nicole addressed positively replying to fan's comment that read, "Get that lesbian chick off the show" in reference to Chrishell. Nicole denied approving of the homophobic comment. She also claimed her accusations against Chrishell weren't for the cameras. Chrishell didn't believe her.

Fans are going to have to wait for season 8 to figure out what happens next with Chrishell at The Oppenheim Group. This year, the actor also appeared in the movie, A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story. She was in one episode of Days Of Our Lives as Jordan Ridgeway and appeared as herself on The L Word: Generation Q.

Selling Sunset is currently available to stream on Netflix.

