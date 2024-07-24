The Big Picture Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and G Flip renewed their vows in Australia on her 43rd birthday.

The couple got their vows tattooed after their secret Las Vegas wedding in 2023.

Chrishell and G Flip met in 2021, confirmed their relationship in 2022, and are stronger than ever.

Love is in the air in the land Down Under! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip are celebrating their undying love for each other as they renew their vows in Flip’s homeland, Australia. The heartwarming ceremony took place on the reality star’s 43rd birthday, which made the celebration even more special.

As reported by People, Stause shared clips on her Instagram stories featuring her musician spouse serenading her with the Happy Birthday song as the duo stood at the altar. The caption to the story read, “Bday/Aussie Wedding/vow renewal with the whole Aussie fam,” as it perfectly captures the cheerful vibes of the event. Later, Stause also uploaded an Instagram post about the ceremony, referring to her vow renewal as “The best night ever.”

The reality TV star also thanked everybody for their birthday wishes in an Instagram carousel post showcasing the celebration of love and life. G Flip was quick to hop onto the social media bandwagon to express their wishes to Stause in an adorable Instagram reel set to Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” captioned :

“Happy birthday to my favourite person in the universe. I adore you with all my heart. You make everyday better & I love doing life with you darling.”

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Got Their Vows Tattooed After Their Wedding Ceremony

The couple’s vows clearly hold a lot of significance in their marriage. G Flip has previously revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that the duo got the words tattooed shortly after their wedding ceremony. However, they have chosen to keep their vows under wraps and haven’t revealed them publicly. The Selling Sunset star and “Be Your Man” singer secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2023 after one year of dating and have been going strong since then.

The fan-favorite couple first met on Halloween back in 2021 and were both seeing other people at the time. Stause confirmed their romance during the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion episode in May 2022, just five months after she split from her co-star Jason Oppenheim. The episode saw the reality TV star revealing her relationship with the non-binary musician and sharing details on how they came together.

Things have never been better since then, as they continue to express their love for each other on their social media platforms. So it was no surprise that the reality TV star shared an Instagram reel revealing news of their nuptials back in 2023 set to Flip’s “Be Your Man.” The Australian singer has also previously told PEOPLE about the thought and pressure that went behind their vows, stating:

"Freaking out about my vows, trying to get that right. I had to tap into my songwriter brain and think of the words of how to describe what I'm feeling."

Fans await updates on an all-new season of Selling Sunset, which has been green-lit for Season 8. You can stream all previous seasons of Selling Sunset on Netflix.

