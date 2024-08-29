Selling Sunset has become one of Netflix’s most successful reality TV shows since its premiere in March 2019. The show offers an inside look into the competitive world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles and stars agents working at the famous Oppenheim Group in Hollywood Hills. Each episode of Selling Sunset features stunning property tours and a whole lot of drama. From office rivalries to messy relationships, the show revolves around the agents at the Oppenheim Group as they balance their personal and professional lives. Seven seasons in, one of the longest-running feuds on the show is between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young.

While almost all the agents on Selling Sunset have had their fair share of fights, the clash between Stause and Young has taken things to a whole new level. The two realtors and reality stars have been at odds with each other ever since the former joined Selling Sunset Season 6. While the show's leading lady, Stause, believed that all was well between her and the other longtime Oppenheim Group agent, it turns out that Young wasn't feeling the same way. But what started out as a professional rivalry has now turned into an extremely personal feud that’s affecting the rest of the cast! Before the premiere of Selling Sunset Season 8, will Young and Nicole finally work things out, or will their drama continue to be a focal point of the show?

Nicole Young Replaced Christine Quinn As the Antagonist of the Show

Most fans of the show will agree that Chrishell Stause has been the leading lady of Selling Sunset right from the start. Over the years, she has grown to become extremely successful as a real estate agent despite all the drama that seems to find its way to her. Right after Stause joined the Oppenheim Group, she was at odds with fellow-agent and costar Christine Quinn. Fans thought Stause would finally catch a break after Quinn left the show in Season 5. But that’s when Young came on board and kickstarted what became the longest-running fight on the show.

Now, Nicole Young is an agent with the Oppenheim Group — or the O Group as it’s referred to by the cast sometimes. However, she only agreed to join the show in its sixth season. While the audience believed Stause’s days of workplace drama were over, Young replaced Christine Quinn’s antagonistic role against Stause. It all started with Young being upset about Stause getting credit for a deal that both of them were working on for the O Group. On the other hand, Stause believed that Young was only out to get her for the cameras.

'Selling Sunset' Season 6 Changed in Palm Springs

During Selling Sunset Season 6, Episode 7, the ladies took a trip to Palm Springs. That’s where Young tried to insinuate that the reason Stause was so successful as a realtor was because she dated the boss. Of course, Stause wasn’t going to take this sitting down. She ended up making a comment about Young being “cracked out,” while the ladies sat down together for dinner. This led to Young storming off while Mary Bonnet unsuccessfully tried to calm her down.

The next day, Young tells her costars Bonnet and Chelsea Lazkani that she got a drug test to prove that Stauses’s “severe and damaging accusations were 1000 percent false.” Later that night, she also told Stause that she was choosing not to sue her over the drug comments even though she really wanted to. At this point, it was clear that these two were not going to settle their differences anytime soon.

Stause Claims That Young Is Faking Their Feud for the Show

The situation is complicated as Stause shared receipts of Young being friendly with her in the past to prove that the commission drama that was made the basis of their feud on the show was just for the cameras! Stause took to Instagram to share a text that Young had sent her before joining the show. The caption of the post reads: “This goes out to those who love facts.” Young allegedly reached out to Stause when she was offered a contract to be a full-time cast member on Selling Sunset. The text shows Young asking Stause for help and advice. Stause replied warmly to Young’s texts and even made lunch plans with her. Through this post, Stause proved that her claims of Young amping up their so-called feud was part of her plan to get more screen time.

Nicole Young, on the other hand, thanked her fans for sticking by her after the premiere of Selling Sunset Season 6. She addressed the “vicious hatred” she had been receiving for going after Stause and claimed that it didn’t matter to her when she was surrounded by so many people who loved her. But there was a lot more to come when Selling Sunset Season 7 premiered in November 2023.

The Drama Between The Pair Is Affecting the Rest of the ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast

While fans hoped that Stause and Young would have squashed their beef by the time Season 7 rolled around, things had only gotten worse. The two got into a nasty fight with each other during the Season 7 premiere, and it was only downhill from there. However, during this season, Stause and Young’s drama started to affect the rest of the group. For starters, Stause expressed that her and Mary Bonnet’s friendship hadn’t remained the same when Bonnet chose to take Jason Oppenheim’s side during their breakup. However, the cracks in their friendship only grew when Bonnet refused to call Young out for always trying to start drama with Stause.

Not just that, Amanza Smith, who has been friends with Bonnet, Young, and the Oppenheim brothers for a long time also faced a lot of backlash for trying to resolve Young and Stause’s differences. During Season 7, Episode 8, Smith ends up upsetting Stause after she gets mad at her for not coming to a group dinner just because Jason Oppenheim’s ex and Nicole Young — both of whom obviously did not like Stause — were going to be there.

While Smith sent Stause a video and called her out for ditching the group, Stause maintained that she was within her rights to stay away from a situation that made her uncomfortable. Smith and Stause quickly became friends in the earlier seasons of the show, but their friendship drastically changed when Stause fired Smith from a renovation project she was supposed to do for G-Flip. Despite all the drama, though, Stause is seen apologizing to Young during an episode of Season 7. However, Young never returns the apology. And that brings them to square one once again.

The Stause/Young Saga Continued At the 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Reunion

Image via Netflix

Stause and Young’s feud has forced the ladies at the O Group to pick sides, which has resulted in growing tensions among the rest of the cast as well. Emma Hernan, who is Stause’s best friend, did not hesitate before confronting Young during an episode after she found out that Young was going around and calling her a social climber. Another example of this was during the Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion where Stause and Young’s drama was brought up once again. At the reunion, Nicole claimed that she actually had apologized to Stause during the season, but the editors decided to cut that footage out for some reason. However, any conversation of an apology was shut down when it was revealed that Young liked and responded to a homophobic comment against Chrishell Stause on Instagram.

While Young tried to defend herself by saying that she had no idea that the comment was homophobic at all and claiming that she had only liked the comment because the user was complimenting her. However, Lazkani, who is evidently closer to Stause, stepped in to call Young out for her inappropriate way of dealing with a homophobic fan. This also led to speculation about whether Young’s constant attacks on Stause were motivated by the reality star’s own homophobia. Young, along with the Oppenheim brothers, Bonnet and Smith, all claimed that she was far from homophobic.

Stause and Young’s Dynamic Is Broken Beyond Repair

Image via Netflix

Later on, as Young is going on about getting all of her filters and Botox dissolved, Lazkani and Stause are spotted suggestively touching their noses to point towards Young’s alleged secret nose job. It's safe to say that Selling Sunset Season 7 did not end on a good note for Stause and Young. The two were spotted at the People’s Choice Awards in February 2024 but were not featured in a single picture together.

This goes to show that things have not changed much following the Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion. Young has also been spotted hanging out with Quinn, who has been Stause’s rival for a long time now. So, it’s likely that both Stause and Young are not interested in sorting things out. But will these two finally be able to keep the drama aside and co-exist with one another during Selling Sunset Season 8? Only time will tell!

Selling Sunset Season 8 will premiere on Netflix on September 6, 2024. All episodes are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

