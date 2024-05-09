The Big Picture Christine Quinn's husband has been charged with child abuse, endangerment, and assault during their divorce.

The charges may sway things in Quinn's favor, potentially impacting the custody of their son.

Quinn has not made a public statement, but hinted at the situation on social media by posting a cryptic tweet and retweeting an article about her husband's charges.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn and husband Christian Dumontet are headed towards divorce, and it has not been an easy end to their relationship. The final straw came when police were called to their home and Quinn was forced to go to the hospital with their young son because Dumontet allegedly threw a bag of glass at Quinn, but it missed her and hit their child. Now, in the midst of their divorce, Dumontet has been charged with child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violating a protective order. This is all in hopes of getting criminal charges placed on him for helping Quinn and their son.

The situation is one that has made their seemingly toxic relationship that much worse, with the two going back and forth after the innocent. But now the charges swing things in Quinn's direction. Quinn's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told TMZ that they were very happy with the outcome because it may help Quinn down the line in their divorce. The former Selling Sunset star married Dumontet in 2019. Their rocky end is seemingly for the better if what Quinn alleges is true about their relationship. After the glass incident, it is reported that Dumontet returned home the following night despite Quinn getting an emergency protective order on him.

What Christine Had to say?

It was Dumontet who filed for divorce from Quinn in April after their domestic violence incidents back in March. While Dumontet avoided felony charges for his three misdemeanors, it is still enough to make things look better on Quinn's side of the issue. Dumontet wants full custody of their son in his divorce. He stated that the two divorced because of irreconcilable differences and stated that he wants sole legal and physical custody of their son. Given these charges, whether that would be granted to Dumontet is a completely different story.

As of this moment, Quinn has not released a statement herself about the situation. But she has said her piece in her own way. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Quinn posted a tweet that just simply read "Trash always takes itself out.." It does not name Dumontet by name, but she did retweet an article about him being charged with child abuse and assault. Outside the new charges and their divorce proceedings, nothing has been stated about their situation past that. So, hopefully things will begin to work themselves out for the sake of Quinn and her son. Selling Sunset can be streamed on Netflix. Watch on Netflix