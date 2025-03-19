Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn has started afresh following her divorce from Christian Dumontet. For the first time, in a conversation with PEOPLE, Quinn has broken her silence about her “dehumanizing” divorce, which she has not “discussed with anyone.” She has also spoken about how she has moved forward, as she has since relocated to Texas with their son, Christian Georges.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Quinn discussed the incidents that led to the end of her marriage to Dumontet. In March 2024, Dumontet was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident involving their son. He was later arrested again for violating a protective order that Quinn was granted following the incident. Because of that, she had “no choice but to leave” their home.

“This is the first time I'm talking about this stuff,” the Selling Sunset alum said. “I haven't talked about this with anyone. Some people knew stuff was going on, but no one knew the extent of it in terms of how bad everything really was.”

Dumontet and Quinn got married in December 2019, and Quinn gave birth to their son in May 2021. Following Dumontet’s arrest in March 224, he filed for a divorce in early April 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. In the filing, Dumontet requested sole legal custody and the termination of the court’s ability to award spousal support to Quinn. Quinn and Dumontet filed restraining orders against each other.

There Were Issues In The ‘Selling Sunset’ Alum’s Marriage Before The Arrest