Christine Quinn is stepping into a new chapter of her life with resilience and gratitude. The former Selling Sunset star has left behind the glitz and drama of Los Angeles and settled into a fresh start in Texas with her three-year-old son, Christian Georges. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Quinn shared insights into her new life, her beautifully evolving home, and the joy of seeing her son thrive in their new environment.

After her highly publicized divorce from Christian Dumontet, Quinn, 36, returned to her home state of Texas. “I’m really, really grateful to be living here,” she said from her new home near Dallas. The proximity to her sister and the bond between her son and his cousin have provided a sense of stability she deeply values. The contrast to her previously chaotic life in Los Angeles is a welcome change, giving her and her son room to breathe and grow, especially now that she is figuring out life as a single mother.

Starting Fresh in Texas

Image via Netflix

Quinn’s new home, though a rental, reflects her distinctive style and passion for interior design. Describing her aesthetic as bold and eclectic, she incorporates elements like black walls, gold accents, and mid-century furniture, making the space her own. “It’s about 60% done,” she shared, hinting at plans to elevate the decor further.

For Quinn, the move has been transformative not just for herself but also for her son. The transition marked a turning point for Christian, who was nonverbal before their relocation. Now, the toddler is a "complete chatterbox," thriving in a new school environment and surrounded by peers. Intensive therapy and the nurturing environment have played a significant role in his progress, which Quinn attributes to the positive impact of their new surroundings. “Children are a product of the effect of their environment,” Quinn observed. “And hopefully, that’s kind of coming through now.”

Moving Beyond the Past