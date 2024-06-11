The Big Picture Christine Quinn accuses her estranged husband of sending a spy to her home, causing fear and suspicion.

Documents reveal her husband hired a man to intimidate Quinn, leading to a heightened legal battle.

Quinn seeks sole custody of her son due to her husband's alleged violent behavior and unauthorized home visits.

Selling Sunset alum and realtor Christine Quinn has just accused her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet of sending someone to spy on her at her private residence. In light of her husband’s domestic violence case, Quinn had video surveillance cameras installed at their once-shared Los Angeles home. While the reality star wasn’t home at the time of the incident, she received an alert on her phone and saw an unknown man snooping around her garage and pool. Not just that, the trespasser had also been previously photographed next to Dumontet, which only confirmed Quinn’s suspicion.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Quinn did not recognize the person was a stranger to her. And considering that he was inside an area of her property not available to the public, the incident left her terrified. The documents also stated that her ex-husband had sent the same man to her property on several occasions to “scare, intimidate, harass and disturb” her.

Sharing a photograph of the man taken from her doorbell camera, Quinn claimed her husband is “forcing” her and their 3-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet to stay out of their home out of the “fear of strange men coming and going as they please.” While the former Netflix star has not pressed charges yet, the documents clearly mention that she will if these unwanted visits continue.

The Legal Battle Between Quinn and Dumontet Continues

The former reality star and her now-estranged husband, introduced as Christian Richard in Selling Sunset Season 2, started dating in May 2020. The couple tied the knot in a televised ceremony in December 2019 and gave birth to their son in 2021. They seemed to be going strong when Quinn exited the show back in 2019. For a while, Quinn and Demontet’s personal life was kept out of the public eye. However, in March 2024, Dumontet was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident involving Quinn and their son.

Soon after that, Quinn filed a temporary restraining order to make sure she and her son stayed safe in the aftermath of her husband’s release. The very next day, Dumontet was arrested again for violating the restraining order. According to US Weekly, Quinn’s restraining order request alleged that her husband would go on violent rampages whenever they would get into disagreements. She detailed an incident in September 2023 when Dumontet "faked a suicide attempt" to see if she cared about him. Quinn described the situation in the filed documents in the following words:

“I watched Christian pour handfuls of pills and appear to shove them into his mouth, with pills flying out of his hands and spilling on the floor, and then tell me he was dying.”

After all this, Dumontet filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset star and requested full legal and physical custody of their son. Quinn, meanwhile, also wants the same and is currently seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son, claiming that her husband’s actions have put their child’s well-being at risk. For now, Dumontet's court hearing for the criminal charges has been rescheduled to July 26, 2024.

To catch up on Quinn and Dumontet's journey, stream Seasons 1-5 of Selling Sunset on Netflix in addition to the latest episodes.

