Another season of Selling Sunset has come and gone. Season 7 followed The Oppenheim Group agents showing more listings, apologizing, and feuding with each other. The finales of the Netflix show tend to follow a formula and the newest one is no different. But it's no longer leaving the fans wanting more. Selling Sunset needs to switch things up to have better endings.

How Does Selling Sunset Season 7 End?

The "Commission Impossible" episode showed Bre Tiesi entering the office to talk to Jason Oppenheim about her split. "When it comes to business, I do not hesitate to fight for every dollar that needs to be earned," she said in her interview. "I'm coming up on one year at The O Group, and just like Jason's expansion, I'm trying to expand my empire and this bag." Bre wanted to decrease her split from The Oppenheim Group taking 20 percent to 10 percent for each deal.

"Every agent at this brokerage is on the same split," Jason told her. Bre questioned if Mary Fitzgerald was paid more, and Jason said no. The new mom argued that she has celebrity clients and questioned if he supports his agents. Then she accused Chelsea Lazkini of messing with her business. "I certainly wouldn't want you leaving the brokerage because of the acts of one of the other agents," he told her. "And I want you to stay, but the commission split's not negotiable."

The episode ends with Chelsea bringing Cassandra Dawn to the opening of the new office. Cassandra said she used to work with Bre as a bottle service girl, but Bre claimed they hardly knew each other. Bre was angry at Chelsea for Cassandra bringing her around and stormed out of the party. "F-ck this show," she told Emma Hernan. "F-ck this f-cking office." Emma followed her as Bre removed her microphone. The cliffhanger is whether Bre is gone for good.

This is hardly the first time the reality TV show ended with fans wondering if an agent was gone for good. Season 5 ended with Christine Quinn telling Chelsea she's considering leaving The Oppenheim Group. "It's just like becoming really difficult for me to do my job because I'm constantly up against different b-------t," she said. "I feel like I've gotten to a point where I don't want to be in the office because it gets to a point where the drama is affecting my business. And I don't want that."

Christine said she could start her own brokerage, but she hasn't decided. The last image was of Christine looking out the window. She didn't return for season 6. The cliffhanger was dramatic because Christine is an original cast member, and was the main villain of the show. Who else would stir up trouble? The same question isn't as interesting with Bre, who joined the cast last season. She's not the main villain like Christine, and she's not the main protagonist like Chrishell Stause. So season 7 falls flat with Bre storming off because of a woman who isn't even part of the Selling Sunset cast.

Season 6 ended with Chrishell and Mary having an important conversation. Mary wanted her to put more effort into the office. Chrishell said she wanted to follow G Flip on tour in Australia. She didn't say she wanted to leave The Oppenheim Group completely, but the storyline had the same energy as those other finales about an agent possibly leaving the group behind.

Chrishell Stause Is Also Part of the Problem on 'Selling Sunset'

A potential exit from the show isn't the only repetitive part of the show's formula. Weddings tend to be part of the finale. If no one gets married, then the cast gathers at a party. None of these things are bad things. But whether Chrishell shows up at an event has been a repeated storyline that is stale.

Season 1 ended with the cast celebrating in front of their billboard. But there was a question if Chrishell would show up. Christine claimed she tried to apologize to her and was blocked. Chrishell finally shows up and things get awkward. Sounds familiar? Chrishell's attendance at events was also a main storyline in season 7. Amanza Smith called her out for not going to dinner like everyone else, and they talked about the situation in the finale. The cast either needs to accept that Chrishell won't show up if she's on bad terms with a fellow cast member, or Chrishell needs to suck it up and film with everyone for the show. That way, viewers can focus on the real drama between the agents.

Selling Sunset Season 3's Finale Was Its Best

The frustrating thing about Selling Sunset's lackluster finale is that we had a great one! Season 3 ends with Christine and Christian Richard's lavish wedding. It was a feast for the eyes with the guests in all white and the bride wearing black. There was an in-person orchestra and swans. The timing overlapped with Justin Hartley filing for divorce from Chrishell. The beautiful event and the strong emotions of Chrishell being surprised by her separation made for the best finale of the show. It all felt real and like there was a genuine question we wanted to know the answer to: where will Chrishell go after her divorce?

We weren't stalled by the cast bickering over cast mates' attendance in the scenes. They were there and they had raw emotions. We weren't left confused by someone storming off. The fans watched the cast's complicated relationships with each other to understand why they were fighting with Christine at her last appearance at The Oppenheim Group's party.

Adam DiVello created The Hills and is a producer on Selling Sunset. So he understands how to depict romantic, friendship, and career drama. However, it feels like he's constantly trying to get the Lauren Conrad will always be the girl who didn't go to Paris moment in this new show, and it doesn't land. Chrishell will choose her new spouse, G Flip over work time and time again. Will she regret it in the future? Maybe but it doesn't seem like any time soon therefore it doesn't have the same weight. The Oppenheim Group also seems to be a revolving door for agents, so we don't care if they leave. Original cast member Heather Rae El Moussa was in just one season 7 scene and there was little to no fanfare about her absence. The show needs to switch things up and get the audience emotionally invested again, because the mansions and outrageous fashion aren't enough for a hit reality show.

