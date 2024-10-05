Netflix’s reality show Selling Sunset premiered back in March 2019 and introduced viewers to the high-stakes world of luxury real estate. The show has spanned across eight seasons so far and, over the years, the drama among the agents at The Oppenheim Group has only gotten crazier. Despite several agents quitting the show, Selling Sunset has managed to keep the audience engaged with its mix of multi-million dollar properties and the never-ending controversy the cast keeps finding themselves in.

Whether it’s high-end listings, crazy rivalries, or even a little bit of romance here and there, every season of Selling Sunset is more intense than the last. Even as new agents arrive and old ones say goodbye, the drama on the show has remained constant. After being on air for around five years, Selling Sunset has had a bunch of memorable episodes that fans of the series can keep revisiting. But only a few episodes stand out for taking things to another level.

Selling Sunset Release Date March 21, 2019 Cast Mary Fitzgerald , Chrishell Stause , Jason Oppenheim , Christine Quinn , Heather Rae Young Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7

10 "Karma’s Gonna Get You"

Season 2, Episode 8

Image via Netflix

If there’s one thing The Oppenheim Group Agents are great at, it’s balancing their work and personal life — and that’s exactly what Mary Bonnet does in this high-stakes episode. Things start off with the aftermath of Bonnet’s bachelorette party after Bonnet insinuates that Christine Quinn’s partner was with someone else when he started dating her. To make matters worse, it turns out that Fitzgerald had a separate bachelorette party with her closest friends and Quinn wasn’t invited to it. That leads to a blowout between Bonnet and Quinn during a broker’s open.

At this point, Bonnet is stressed out enough. But she’s also under pressure to sell the very property her wedding is held at. The superstar realtor gives one of her clients a tour of the house during her actual wedding day while she gets her makeup done. After an emotional wedding ceremony, Bonnet actually manages to sell the house on her wedding day, as also reported by PEOPLE. Now, in true Selling Sunset fashion, there is a lot of drama that goes down during the reception. But overall, the season ends on a pretty happy note, which is definitely rare with this show.

9 "It Takes Two to Make a Thing Work Out"

Season 1, Episode 7

Image via Netflix

The stakes are pretty high in this episode as Chrishell Stause deals with a particularly demanding buyer and tries to find her footing in the world of luxury real estate. There is some underlying tension between her and Quinn after the buyer decides to choose Stause to find her a house over Quinn. However, despite that, this is one of the most feel-good episodes of the reality show. That’s because the entire team heads out to a charity event for homeless individuals.

This helps the viewers understand Stause on a deeper level as she opens up about her own struggles with homelessness as a child. The reality TV star talks about her childhood with the entire team after the event and everyone is in tears by the end. Overall, this episode provides a whole new level of emotional depth to the show. In that moment, the entire cast sets aside their differences to work towards a good cause and offer their support to Stause.

8 "Nothing Remains The Same"

Season 5, Episode 10

Image via Netflix

Don’t get us wrong, I’m not saying that this episode is a happy one — but it is one of the most memorable Selling Sunset episodes of all time. The episode starts off with Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa’s emotional wedding ceremony. And it looks like romance is in the air because then you have Emma Hernan engaging in some harmless flirting with her client, Micah McDonald. Stause and Jason Oppenheim also seem to be in a good place for the most part. But things came crashing down pretty fast.

The couple eventually decided to call it quits after they couldn’t agree on having kids. It’s extremely hard to watch both Stause and Oppenheim break down about their split, which came after they embarked on a fertility journey together. No matter how much Amanza Smith and Mary Bonnet tried to convince him, Oppenheim just didn’t see kids in his future, while Stause did. On a lighter note, this episode also marks Quinn’s final appearance on the show after she is confronted for trying to poach Hernan’s client and refusing to take accountability for it. All in all, this is one of the most emotionally charged episodes of the show.

7 "The Real Estate Apocalypse"

Season 7, Episode 1

Image via Netflix

For all you real estate fans out there, I'm sure this episode was a treat to watch for you too! For starters, Season 7 begins with a bang as the mansion tax looms over the heads of The Oppenheim Group Agents. Professionally, the pressure is as real as it gets. But personal conflicts between the ladies are far from over. On the other hand, Mary and Romain Bonnet have some exciting news to share when they discover that the seasoned agent is pregnant.

Bre Tiesi also spills the beans on her dynamic with Nick Cannon, while Hernan calls Young out for her inappropriate comments about her being a social climber. The Season 7 premiere largely revolves around Chelsea Lazkani’s extravagant birthday party during which, Hernan, Stause, and Nicole Young go head-to-head as Smith tries to mediate unsuccessfully. Overall, this is one of the strongest openings to a season and sets the stage for what’s to come.

6 "One Last Hail Mary"

Season 4, Episode 10

Image via Netflix

Selling Sunset season finales always brings in the drama, and Season 4 was no different. The episode begins with Christine Quinn pondering over her future at the brokerage after feuding with half the agents over the season. On top of it all, Jason and Bret Oppenheim are planning an extravagant bash to announce some major news. Vanessa Villela convinces Quinn to make amends with the girls, but obviously, things aren’t going to work out exactly as planned.

During the party, the Oppenheim brothers announce their expansion into The OC, which obviously leads to a major celebration. The new and old agents mingle, but the evening takes a turn when Quin walks into the event with her then-husband. Once she gets there, the ladies try to have a collective conversation with Quinn, but she chooses not to engage with them. This upsets Heather Rae so much that she leaves the event early. At the end of the night, Quinn is confronted by all the ladies in a much-needed intervention. But, of course, the episode ends with her refusing to acknowledge any of her mistakes, which leads to Mary Bonnet officially cutting all ties with her.

5 "Back on the Market"

Season 4, Episode 7

Image via Netflix

Chrishell Stause has come a long way since her sudden divorce from Justin Hartley, which left her completely blindsided back in Selling Sunset Season 3. During Season 4, she buys herself a gorgeous home and calls her friends over to celebrate. While talking to Smith, Hernan, and Bonnet, she admits that she’s officially back on the market and looking to date again.

So, she heads over to a yacht party where Rae attempts to set her up with one of El Moussa’s friends, Robert Drenk. However, things go wrong when the guy refuses to respect any of Stause’s personal boundaries. And since things were kind of heating up between Stause and Jason Oppenheim at the time, but not all the way there yet, it’s fun to watch this episode and notice his reaction to another man flirting with Stause. One of my favorite moments in the episode, though, is when Stause puts this guy in his place.

4 "Two Listings and a Funeral"

Season 8, Episode 9

Image via Netflix

This can easily be one of Selling Sunset’s most emotional episodes of all time, since it honors Mary Bonnet and Jason Oppenheim’s dog Niko after his passing away. The beloved pet has regularly made appearances on the show over the years and was the focus of an entire episode in Season 4 when Bonnet and Oppenheim threw a birthday party for him and their other dog, Zelda.

Bonnet and Oppenheim planned a beautiful service for their beloved dog and served McDonald’s at the event in honor of Niko’s last-ever meal. While all the agents showing up in full glam and all-black outfits was a little bit over-the-top, that’s exactly what Selling Sunset is known for! The highlight of the episode, however, is the explosive argument that Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani get into. Safe to say that this dog funeral quickly turned into a friendship funeral.

3 "If Looks Could Sell"

Season 1, Episode 1

Image via Netflix

Now, let’s go back to the episode where it all began. The series premiere still remains one of the best episodes of the entire show because it set the stage for everything that came afterward. If you watch it now, all the agents at The Oppenheim Group look like completely different people. But it’s fascinating to see how far everyone has come. The first episode of Selling Sunset Season 1 introduces the viewers to Stause and makes you dive into the world of luxury real estate along with her.

As the new girl, Stause navigates complex office dynamics while she sets out to prove herself as more than just a soap actress. Through Stause’s eyes, we are introduced to this exciting world and see just how cut-throat the agents at The Oppenheim Group can be. As the brokers square off against each other to sell a Hollywood Hills mansion, Stause quickly understands that she needs to up her game, and that kicks off the rest of the season.

2 "The Reunion"

Season 5, Episode 11

The Season 5 reunion marks the first-ever Reunion special for Selling Sunset. Since this episode takes place a few months after Stause and Oppenheim’s breakup, it gave me the closure I needed to move on from their sudden breakup. Of course, the special addressed a lot of issues, including the tension between Quinn and the rest of the agents. However, since Quinn quit the show during Season 5, she wasn’t there to present her case — which was the only downside of this episode.

The cast members rehashed a lot of their drama on camera for the first time, which made this reunion all the more entertaining to watch. The episode also featured some unaired moments from the show which gave a lot of context to how certain things played out. The highlight of the episode, however, was Stause and Oppenheim’s raw conversation about their difficult breakup. Stause also used the reunion to go public with Australian singer G-Flip and come out with her queer identity. Speaking of which, Queer Eye star Tan France as the host was just the perfect cherry on top!

1 "The Reunion"

Season 7, Episode 12

The Selling Sunset episode that tops the list for me has to be the Season 7 Reunion special. This episode was packed with drama, including the unresolved tension between Stause and Young along with Tiesi and Lazkani. Hosted by Tan France once again, the reunion featured extremely heated discussions about Young’s questionable social media behavior. Jason Oppenheim’s ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk also appeared during the reunion to confess that she made up lies about Stause for the cameras, which was one of the biggest revelations during the special.

The polygraph segment added some much-needed humor to the episode after all the drama and the most shocking reveal came when the examiner determined that Oppenheim was still in love with Stause. Overall, the Season 7 reunion was the perfect end to an explosive season.

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix