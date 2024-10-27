Back when Selling Sunset premiered in 2019, Heather Rae El Moussa was one of the show’s original leading ladies alongside Chrishell Stause, Mary Bonnett, Maya Vander and Christine Quinn. Over the years, Netflix’s reality show has seen a number of new agents joining the cast while others have chosen to take a step back. As the cast has evolved, so has the show’s drama, fashion, and high-end real estate dealings.

However, El Moussa has been a constant presence on Selling Sunset, known for her million-dollar deals. In Selling Sunset Season 7, El Moussa made a brief appearance before going on maternity leave to give birth to her son, Tristan El Moussa. But before Season 8 aired in 2024, El Moussa went on the record to confirm that she was no longer going to be part of the real estate show, which came as a shock to both her and the audience!

The Producers Don’t Want Heather Rae El Moussa on the Show

While she has made a place for herself on HGTV with shows like The Flipping El Moussas alongside her husband Tarek El Moussa, the luxury real estate agent wasn’t actually planning on leaving Selling Sunset. The news was broken by El Moussa herself during her appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. The reality star shared that after being a series regular since the show’s inception, the producers decided that they didn’t want her on the show anymore. El Moussa opened up about how hard it was for her to film the show towards the end because she was often asked to step in at the last minute. In her exact words: “It took over my life, it was hard to do my real job — real estate.”

They allegedly did not give her a reason as to why she wasn’t invited back. In fact, an interview with E! News, the realtor shared that she was excited to be off maternity leave and get back for filming. So, it was a shame that the producers never called her back. Even her co-stars such as Bre Tiesi were shocked to learn about her sudden exit, as reported by Page Six.

But El Moussa considers the decision to be a blessing in disguise, since she has been able to balance her time between work and family better than ever before. With Selling Sunset, El Moussa felt like she had to spread herself way too thin. So, even if the producers do call her back in the future, she might not want to return after everything that has happened.

The Competition on ‘Selling Sunset’ Was Way Too Much for Her

Image via Netflix

In the same podcast, she expressed that the Selling Sunset schedule was way too demanding for her. She barely had time to spend with her family because of how much she was expected to work. Not to mention that the environment on set and at The Oppenheim Group got a little toxic for her at times because everyone wanted to be the star of the show. So, while it was frustrating for her to be dumped by the producers ahead of Season 8, El Moussa decided to make peace with it because she’s in a much happier place now.

Heather Rae El Moussa has found new success outside of Selling Sunset and is now one of HGTV’s most celebrities. El Moussa her husband are co-producers on The Flipping El Moussas which gives them a lot of freedom regarding their schedules and other creative decisions for the show. Most importantly, she and Tarek get to set their own hours, which is essential as the two raise their son.

El Moussa Is Busy Expanding Her HGTV Presence

Image via HGTV

The Flipping El Moussas revolves around the couple diving into their passion for real estate and flipping houses while also giving the audience a glimpse into their personal lives. However, compared to Selling Sunset, El Moussa’s HGTV show aligns perfectly with how she wants to grow her career and handle her responsibilities as a mother. In an interview with PEOPLE, the realtor shared how her show on HGTV allows her to balance her career and family. “I can just film with my husband now, drama-free,” she added.

It looks like Heather Rae El Moussa’s focus right now is on expanding her HGTV presence. She is currently gearing up for her next project with the network titled The Flip Off alongside her husband and his ex-wife Christina Haack. The upcoming show will feature the El Moussas going head-to-head with Haack in a high-stakes renovation showdown. Filming for The Flip Off is in full-swing and the show is expected to premiere in early 2025. For now, El Moussa seems to be enjoying this new phase of her career, with her work and family life keeping her fully booked. Considering all this, it seems unlikely that she will return to Selling Sunset anytime soon.

A release date for The Flipping El Moussas Season 2 has not been announced yet. Catch up on the first season of The Flipping El Moussas on Discovery+ in the U.S.

