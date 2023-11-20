The Big Picture Jason's love life has become a tired storyline on Selling Sunset, as Marie-Lou's failed attempt at drama fell flat in season 7.

The power dynamics at The Oppenheim Group are confusing, with Jason being the founder and president, and real estate agents being contractors.

Jason's involvement in the show's drama without facing consequences is unfair, and his lack of commitment in relationships has been a topic since season 1.

Selling Sunset has shown Jason Oppenheim's ex-girlfriends and current ones. It's a running joke that he dated multiple women who work at his brokerage. But Jason also dates younger women who aren't at The Oppenheim Group. After season 7, it's time to stop making Jason's love life a story for the show because Marie-Lou Nurk's story completely flopped on the Netflix show.

The young model went up against the show's biggest star, Chrishell Stause. She claimed the former soap opera actor wasn't friendly to her in multiple interactions that were on and off the screen. That led to them having lunch which ended in an uncomfortable phone call. The show's format was broken by this dynamic, and it needs to be fixed.

Jason Oppenheim Creates an Uncomfortable Power Dynamic on 'Selling Sunset'

The power dynamics at The Oppenheim Group might be confusing to viewers. Jason is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, so he has a lot of power. He has decided whether to take on new real estate agents in the past. However real estate agents are considered contractors and not employees. The office politics of dating the founder came up when he was dating Chrishell in season 5.

"I think, as long as they are together, it's gonna be fine," Maya Vander told Christine Quinn. "But it is risky when you're in an office, and you're obviously dating your boss, right?" Christine said, "Thank God" they don't have human resources. Chrishell got her first co-listing with Brett Oppenheim that season for a $10 million property. "I've never had a listing over ten million, so this is a big deal," she admitted. "But I do know I'm going to take some heat as far as favoritism goes because I'm dating Jason. But, honestly, I stand by my numbers, and I've worked really hard, and this shows that Brett really trusts me."

However, Jason's boss status is more questionable regarding Selling Sunset. Heather Rae El Moussa had a much smaller role in season 7. Jason told Extra TV that he personally has a great relationship with her. 'Unfortunately, yeah she's not on the show and that was a bummer obviously for me because I love her on the show," he said. "Those types of decisions are above my pay grade."

Jason's Ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Received More Screen Time on Selling Sunset

Chrishell and Jason broke up because they had different goals. She then got into a relationship with music artist G Flip. Jason's new girlfriend, Marie-Lou first appeared in season 6. Everyone noticed the German model was younger than the 45-year-old broker at 24 years old turning 25. Chrishell joked about their relationship. "I'm not surprised that she studied economics because she's with Jason, so that makes sense. Economically, that's a great decision," she said in the episode. The former lovers seemingly could continue to do business together without drama until season 7.

Marie-Lou returned and not just as Jason's date for events. She got more screen time, accusing Chrishell of not treating her kindly. They met to talk about the situation in the episode, "House of Horrors." These kinds of lunches to hash out things reality stars said about each other behind their backs are usually interesting to watch. But this one was more confusing and then transparent. Chrishell clearly recounted all the times she was polite to Marie-Lou, who was grasping at straws for evidence that Chrishell didn't like her. All Marie-Lou could say was "that's not true", while the show gave multiple flashbacks to their nice interactions. Marie-Lou was floundering so much that she called Jason to back her up. The model told her boyfriend that Chrishell said she was jealous, which she denied. "Do I have to be on this call?" Jason asked.

The Marie-Lou and Chrishell "drama" was a waste of time. It was obviously a story for camera time, which Chrishell called out at the reunion. It was also frustrating as a viewer to watch this situation knowing Marie-Lou and the broker had already ended their relationship before it aired. "While we love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," Jason wrote on his Instagram story, according to PEOPLE. "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other, and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

This situation is just one of the many times Jason is the source of drama without getting any of the heat. He'll have two agents who don't like each other working on the same listing, like Nicole Young and Chrishell. Then the story will be about whether women will apologize to each other instead of Jason acknowledging he needs to stop asking Nicole to jump on Chrishell's listings. Or how he gave Nicole the details of the private jet to Cabo, which she wasn't invited to, and he didn't apologize for needlessly giving her travel details that didn't include her. Jason asking if he needed to be on the call during Chrishell and Marie-Lou's scene is another instance of him not really taking accountability for how involved he is in the drama of Selling Sunset.

Jason's lack of commitment in romantic relationships has been discussed since season 1. Mary Bonnet explained that she used to date the broker, but he had a problem with commitment. So he usually ends relationships when his interest moves on to another woman. Jason met Marie-Lou in Mykonos while on vacation. The model was splitting her time between Paris and L.A. to be with Jason. She revealed to fans that he knew she wanted to move back home. So the writing was on the wall that this relationship probably wasn't going to last, and we still got a season of needless drama. At this point, Jason shouldn't have another girlfriend on the show because it takes away from the stars for someone who probably won't last two seasons.

Lastly, it's unfair for Jason to orchestrate so many of the problems between the Selling Sunset stars without having to get his hands dirty when things blow up. He already gets away with it with real estate drama. Keeping his relationships off the show can even the playing field for the agents who don't have the same luxury of opting out of filming dramatic lunches. The ridiculous love lives of our agents already have the age gaps, big emotional moments, and drama that fans want to see.

