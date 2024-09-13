The relationship between former besties Mary Bonnet and Christine Quinn may not be as sour as one may presume. The Selling Sunset stars, who had started off as two peas in a pod on the popular Netflix reality show, could not see eye to eye before Quinn’s dramatic exit in Selling Sunset Season 5. But that didn’t stand in the way of Bonnet reaching out to Quinn amid a challenging period in her life.

Mary Bonnet opened up about reaching out to her former costar, Christine Quinn, amid the latter’s messy divorce from Christian Dumontet. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, where Bonnet promotes her new memoir Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate, and Finally Finding My Voice, the reality TV star confessed that she felt terrible about the predicament that Quinn is in. Bonnet revealed how she texted Quinn, expressing love and concern for her former co-star and even lending her support. She confessed in the interview that she intends to offer support in the following words:

“My intention isn’t to rekindle some big friendship, but I mean, I’m there for anybody that’s going through a hard time.”

Mary Bonnet also admitted in the interview how she missed the friendship she had shared with Quinn during the onset of the show. Although their relationship turned rancid over the seasons, she kept hoping that things could be fixed and go back to the way they were. Bonnet also remarked that she talks about their friendship in her memoir and added that she’ll “always love Christine.”

Mary Bonnet Touches Upon Deeply Challenging Life Experiences in Her Memoir

The Selling Sunset star did not shy away from reflecting on and penning down challenging instances from her life while writing her memoir Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate, and Finally Finding My Voice. In an exclusive chat with US Weekly, she talks about how she wanted to give others hope by detailing her life experiences.

The memoir, which is set to be released on September 24, 2024, talks extensively about Bonnet’s experience as a teen mother. She details how she was shunned and privy to harsh judgment in her hometown in Indiana when she got pregnant at 15 with her son Austin Babbitt. She also recalls a traumatic incident when she was drugged and sexually assaulted by a man referred to as “Joe” in the book when she moved to Los Angeles. The reality TV star details how many of these life experiences helped her develop a thick skin, which possibly helped her stomach the criticism she gets on the show.

Bonnet also remarks that she has also left a couple of things out because she doesn’t want to hurt or embarrass anyone she loves, especially her son. In the end, the reality TV star hopes that readers will be motivated to “keep moving forward” after reading her memoir.

Selling Sunset Season 8 premiered on Netflix on Friday, September 6, 2024. You can also stream all previous seasons of the show on the same platform.

